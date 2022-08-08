The next season of Apex Legends will launch soon and it’ll come with a plethora of new features for you to enjoy. Referred to as Season 14: Hunted, this update will come with many exciting additions, most notably the inclusion of a new Legend named Vantage. It’ll also change the way you go about rotating on Kings Canyon, along with many other features. But when does Season 14 launch and what time can you begin playing? Here’s what you need to know about getting started with Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted.

When is the Apex Legends Season 14 release date and start time?

Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted begins on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern.

It will be available across all platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You will need to download the latest update in order to play, so as soon as it’s installed, you’ll be able to jump into the action.

In previous seasons, PlayStation players could pre-load the latest updates ahead of time. So, if you’re on PS4 or PS5, make sure to check to see if the Season 14 update is available prior to launch. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the file to download and copy after 1 p.m. on August 9.

When is the Apex Legends Season 14 end date?

While EA has yet to specify the exact end date for Season 14, Apex Legends runs on a three-month schedule. This means you should expect Season 14 to end around November 8, 2022, give or take a few days.

Is there an Apex Legends Season 14 trailer?

There are several Apex Legends Season 14 trailers, but the most recent one takes a deep dive into the game’s new battle pass. Check it out above!

We also recommend taking a look at the trailer for Vantage, the newest Legend added alongside Season 14.

What to expect from Apex Legends Season 14

Vantage and her bat companion, Echo make their debut during Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted. Electronic Arts

There’s plenty to get excited about with the start of Season 14. Most notably, a new Legend, Vantage will make her debut, serving as the game’s youngest character. She’s an expert with a sniper and is accompanied by her adorable bat companion, Echo.

Also included are fresh changes to the Kings Canyon map, giving players new and modified POIs, with alterations to the terrain. This will require players to be much more deliberate with their rotation plans, rewarding those who commit to organizing a route.

Season 14 will feature a level cap increase, allowing players to reach level 500 three additional times. Plus, a brand new battle pass will be implemented, full of goodies to unlock.