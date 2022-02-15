Everything you need to know about the Apex Legends 3rd anniversary event

Apex Legends celebrates its third birthday today, with the start of the Anniversary Collection Event. In the spirit of the occasion, we’re here to outline everything you need to know about the festivities including the events’ dates, skins, free Prize Track rewards, and what you can expect to see in the store.

What are the Apex Legends Anniversary event dates and times?

The Apex Legends' third Anniversary Event runs from February 15 through March 1. Given that the event is expected to start at 1 p.m. Eastern, we imagine it will end at that time as well.

Apex Legends Anniversary Event Prize Track skins

For the first time, the latest Apex Legends Anniversary Event has a free Prize Track featuring 12 community-created cosmetics. Here’s a list of everything the free Prize Track includes. You can see each item below courtesy of iiTzFHD on YouTube. Earning skins just for showing up is always a welcome addition and should keep you logging in to Respawn’s fast-paced battle royale.

A first look at the anniversary Prize Track skins

Epic Year 3 Anniversary banner badge

Apex Pack

Rare Year 3 Anniversary FrAgMenT transition

Epic Time Capsule weapon charm

Epic Joyeux Anniversaire Holospray

Epic Crackling Surge Rampage skin

Epic Cheers weapon charm

Epic We’re Better Together Holospray

Epic Aftershock Wave R-301 skin

Epic Sun Bleached Wraith skin

Epic Three Cheers weapon charm

Rare Year 3 Anniversary Bamwoozle transition

Apex Pack

Cuffed Cub Epic Weapon Charm

Epic Real MVP Octane skin

Anniversary Apex Pack

What are the Apex Legends anniversary event skins?

In addition to the above-listed Prize Track cosmetics, players can also purchase a whole bunch of skins from the Event Store as well. Here’s a recap of what that event store lineup looks like.

February 15 through February 22

The first week of store rewards during the Apex Legends Anniversary event. Respawn Entertainment/EA

February 22 through March 1

The second batch of store sales during the Apex Legends Anniversary Event Respawn Entertainment/EA

Here’s everything you can expect to find in these bundles. You can see each skin below courtesy of HYPERMYST on YouTube.

A look at all the anniversary skins you can collect during the event.

Legend Skins

Thunder Kitty Wattson

Violet Veteran Bangalore

Galactic Guardian Horizon

Fidget Spinner Octane

Hypebeast Leader Crypto

Purple Reign Loba

Inflight Entertainment Valkyrie

Deputy of Death Caustic

Blackheart Caustic

Dread Captain Fuse

Synthetic Shinobi Revenant

Petty Theft Loba

Decorated Line Bangalore

Omatsuri Fury Valkyrie

Last Dynasty Gibraltar

Inconspicuous Crypto

Lit Wit Mirage

High Polish Horizon

All Systems Go Pathfinder

Burning Chrome Ash

Verdant Spirit Octane

Lime Malachite Green Rampart

No Chill Revenant

Air Orchid Valkyrie

Blood and Plunder Maggie

Dread Navigator Bloodhound

Iridescent Seer

Weapons

Eye of the Beholder Wingman

The Drip R-301

Tech Noir Volt

Multi-Tool R-99

Navy Tactics CAR

Extinction Event Rampage

How to unlock the Apex Hunter Bloodhound Prestige skin

The third Anniversary Collection Event introduces a Prestige skin for Bloodhound, the first for the hunter. These special skins feature three cometic tiers that unlock via completing special challenges. The challenges are active as long as one owns the skin, but getting the skin requires lots of grinding.

Apex Hunter Bloodhound is the first Prestige Skin coming to Apex Legends Respawn Entertainment/EA