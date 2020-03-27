When and how to sell your turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Bells

A critter’s work is never done in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are countless tasks, favors, and errands gamers need to run as they grow their village into a sprawling town, but Sunday is especially important for gamers that want to earn a boatload of sweet, sweet Bells. That’s because Sunday is turnip day with Daisy Mae.

After you’ve reached a certain point in the New Horizons, you’ll begin getting a visit from a drippy-nose, orange boar named Daisy Mae every Sunday. Daisy Mae carries a basket of fresh turnips on her head, which she sells at different prices every week.

You can use these turnip price fluctuations to earn fat stacks of Bells if you buy them for cheap and sell them off at a profit. Think of this like a New Horizons stock market — or Stalk Market — you need to invest some Bells for a chance to profit.

But just like the actual stock market, trading turnips relies on careful timing, shrewd bargain-hunting, and a bit of luck. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make a killing off turnips.

Play the Stalk Market like a pro.

How to find Daisy Mae

The first step towards becoming a bonafide turnip trader is finding Daisy Mae. She’ll only start visiting your village once you’ve constructed Nook’s Cranny, which requires you to find 30 Iron Nuggets.

You’ll need to put in a decent amount of work before you can try to profit from Daisy Mae’s weekly visit, but once Nook’s Cranny is functioning you can get into the routine.

When does Daisy Mae visit?

Daisy Mae will arrive with a fresh batch of turnips every Sunday at 5 a.m. and she’ll stick around until 12 p.m. Once she arrives, she’ll be selling her turnips at a fixed price, no exceptions. It’ll be up to you to determine when to buy when you think you’ll be able to make a quick buck.

When should you buy Daisy Mae’s turnips?

If you ever run into Daisy Mae selling her turnips for under 100 Bells don’t hesitate to pick up a few. Make sure you have a lot of Bells on you so you can make the most of bargain prices.

Turnips come in bundles of 10 and they cannot be planted , so don’t try to grow your own. Daisy Mae and her “Gram-Gram Joan” are the island’s turnip monopoly and you have to play by their rules.

Just throw your purchased turnips on the ground to store them. But don't forget to sell them or they'll rot!

How to stash your turnips

Storing your newly purchased turnips is a little messy but straight forward. They can’t be placed in your house inventory so just leave them on your floor until you want to sell them.

Keep in mind that turnips will rot after one week . Once rotten, turnips can’t be sold and they’ll attract ants, so make sure you remember exactly when you have to sell them to avoid losing the Bells you invested.

How to sell your turnips

Timmy and Tommy Nook will be the chumps you’ll want to unload all of your turnips on every week to turn a profit. But much like Tom Nook, they’re shrewd business raccoons, so it’s going to take a little work on your end to make sure you’re selling them for maximum earnings.

The Nooklings will buy your turnips everyday except Sunday and their offering price fluctuates constantly, so you’ll need to check in with them fairly often. According to IGN, Tuesdays are when turnips are usually at their peak price, but that’s never guaranteed.

Your best bet is to check in a few times a week and try to discern a pattern in price movements. Don’t wait too long though, or you’ll be stuck selling off your turnips at a loss or worse, end up with a house full of rotten root vegetables.