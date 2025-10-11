Many of the best horror games aren’t about the most grotesque monsters or even outright terror, but rather a sense of creeping dread — an existential fear of how small and insignificant you are as a human. Alan Wake 2 doesn’t just have that existential terror; it embraces it, wallows in it, and forces you to confront it. Remedy Entertainment’s survival horror sequel doesn’t just masterfully build on the themes of the original Stephen King-inspired game, it was a watershed moment for the survival horror genre as a whole — a weighty psychedelic masterpiece that will sit with you long after the credits roll. And if you haven’t dared to jump in yet, Alan Wake 2 is the perfect spooky game that’s come to PS Plus just in time for Halloween.

The first Alan Wake followed a prolific writer of the same name who gets trapped in a world of darkness, where an unpublished manuscript he’d written starts coming to life. While Alan Wake 2 does do a good job of catching new players up to speed, having knowledge of the first game will definitely help with the sequel, especially in picking up more of the subtle clues for the larger Remedy Universe.

In Alan Wake 2, you follow two protagonists, who each feed into the narrative in different ways — but tie in together in some surprising ways. The first is, of course, Alan Wake himself, who’s spent years trapped in the paranormal dimension known as The Dark Place. As Alan searches for a way out, he’s caught in a seemingly endless time loop of his own writing. At the same time, the game’s second protagonist, FBI Agent Saga Anderson, is investigating a string of bizarre occurrences in the sleepy Washington town of Bright Falls — where Wake disappeared.

The way Alan Wake 2 weaves these two stories together is astounding, with each one taking on different themes and context that feed into what the game as a whole wants to say. As Saga questions the nature of her job as an agent, her story tackles the idea of being your own worst enemy and the nature of how we’re often too critical of ourselves. Meanwhile, Alan’s story deals with the classic trope of a tortured artist, and the idea that no matter what you create, it’s never enough.

Alan Wake 2 is a masterclass in moody, eerie visual design. Remedy Entertainment

But there’s a metatextual layer to everything in Alan Wake 2, and that’s what really elevates the game to another level. There’s plenty of fantastic character moments and twists in the story, but on a deeper level, Alan Wake 2 is a game about the very idea of storytelling, and the challenges and failures therein. Even while you’re shooting shadowy enemies, the story itself is as much a creature to be afraid of — with Alan and Saga trapped within the twisted world of the game’s writers.

Alan Wake 2’s narrative successes alone are enough to make it one of the most utterly engrossing horror games out there, but it’s all tied to phenomenally tense survival gameplay that only reinforces the story. Like Resident Evil or Silent Hill, Alan Wake 2 is a third-person survival shooter where you scavenge for a dwindling amount of supplies and ammo, as horrifying enemies attack you from every shadow.

Alan Wake 2’s combat is tense and visceral, challenging you to really manage your resources. Remedy Entertainment

But, like the first game, Alan Wake 2 has a dynamic light and dark system, where you need to burn the shadow off enemies using flashlights or other light sources before you can damage them with weapons. This adds an extra strategic layer to your item management and how you engage enemies, constantly making you take the environment into consideration. It also helps that Alan Wake 2’s gunplay simply feels good, with visceral weight and intention behind every shot.

Just like the narrative split, Alan’s gameplay sections heavily focus on mind-bending puzzles, reinforcing the ethereal nature of The Dark Place. Meanwhile, Saga’s sections are heavier on combat and survival, representing her inner struggle. Saga also gets perhaps the game’s most impressive feature, the Mind Place. At any time, you can pause the game to enter Saga’s Mind Place, where a massive True Detective-esque case board sits. You can use this board to link together evidence, suspects, clues, and more — helping you piece together the game’s spider web of stories. It’s a surprisingly ingenious system that unites both the gameplay and narrative elements, giving you a way to visualize the complex story in a more digestible way.

There are a handful of live-action scenes spread throughout Alan Wake 2, which lead to some truly incredible surprises. Remedy Entertainment

And that’s truly what makes Alan Wake 2 such an exceptional game, the way every single piece works in concert — like a giant machine with hundreds of little cogs. There’s nothing that feels superfluous in Alan Wake 2; it’s all there for a reason. But as much fun as Alan Wake 2 is to play, its real quality is the way the game sits with you — wants you to ask questions about the nature of how we create art, and consume it. Those ideas are driven home even further by the game’s DLC, Night Springs and The Lake House, both of which I’d highly recommend if you enjoy the main game.

Alan Wake 2 is the kind of game that only comes around once in a decade — and we’ll likely be talking about it still ten years from now.

Alan Wake 2 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.