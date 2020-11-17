How to access the locked house in Assassin Creed Valhalla's Tonnastadir

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is as much a game about constructing a Viking empire as it is about pillaging unsuspecting English villages. In order to amass enough wealth and supplies to grow your budding settlement into a kingdom, you'll need to find and loot the caches of wealth hidden in every new area you raid.

One particular town, Tonnastadir, has a number of treasures that can greatly help Assassin's Creed Valhalla protagonist Eivor and their band of Norse warriors amass some early wealth. However, all of those riches are locked behind barred doors and tucked away in hidey-holes that might be difficult to find if you're just starting off your adventure.

Spoilers for Assassin's Creed Valhalla environmental puzzles ahead.

How to get to Tonnastadir in AC Valhalla

Tonnastadir is in the Ledecestrescire region, which you'll be able to access almost immediately after Eivor and the Raven Clan shove off to England.

More specifically, the town is located North West of the Raven Clan's home base of Ravensthorpe. The quickest way to get there is to hop on your longboat and head west then sail your way up the map using the path highlighted below:

How to get from Ravensthorpe to Tonnastadir. PowerPYX

The town is up a hill, once you've arrived you can choose to raid the settlement and roam around it freely afterward or sneak around in search of the riches it holds.

Find all of the wealth in Tonnastadir

There are five pieces of loot in Tonnastadir that will be marked by glowing yellow markers on your world map. If you don't want to keep opening your world map while you're treasure hunting, use Odin Sight (R3/RS/Hold V button) to highlight points of interest near Eivor. This should clearly highlight wealth with glowing gold markers and locked doors with glowing red auras.

Enter this building to find the key you'll need to unlock doors around Tonnastadir. No-Nonsense Guides

First, you'll need to find a key that will unlock other doors around town, which is found in a large hall in town with a pointy top but rounded ceiling.

Head to the very back of the building where you'll find a pile of scrolls with the key stashed away inside. Then climb to the rafters of the structure to find even more loot hidden in an attic storage area.

Head to the building on the right first, which will give you the key you need to get into the mineshaft to the left. Polygon

Then make your way to an area that's section off by a spiked wooden fence, if you've chosen to sneak, you'll be forced to attack the guards watching this area to gain access. Unlock the metal door using the key you just found and walk straight down the mineshaft-turned safehouse and you'll find the Huntsman Helm in a golden chest.

Look directly to the right of the chest and you'll notice a cranny you can squeeze into. Go through the crack to find a Book of Knowledge, which will teach you the ability Raven Distraction. Once you've collected that, pick up any smaller items that you might have missed on your first sweep and head out.

Look for a slanted roof top and head to the back of the building to break through a window. ZaFrostPet

Next, you'll notice a pointy hut with a steep rooftop in the center of town, but the front door is barred. Head to the back of the building and climb up a ledge to find weak wooden blinds covering a back window. Slash the blinds with your weapon to break them open and gain access to the building.

Finally, the last chest is found in a large, one-story building near a bunch of statues. You'll notice that all of the doors of the building are barred shut, but Eivor can use their trusty bow to break one of these locks open. Aim your bow (L2/LT/Left Mouse Button) through one of the many windows in the building and launch an arrow towards one of the locks.

Shoot through one of the small windows to break one of the barred doors. ZaFrostPet

It'll be dark in the building, so remember to use Odin Sight to highlight the locked door. It might take a few tries to get right, if you're running low on arrows look around Tonnastadir for extras.

Once you're inside, there will be a basement entrance boarded up by planks of wood. Break that with your weapons to gain entrance to the secret treasure room. Now, you're one step closer to building your Viking empire.