How to beat Nessa in 'Pokémon Sword and Shield's' Hulbury City water gym

So you’ve made your way through Milo, Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first gym leader. Now it’s time to forge your blade against Nessa, Galar’s second gym leader. Nessa isn’t too difficult, but it’ll definitely make matters easier to go in with a surefire plan to get the most out of her.

Here’s our recommendation for preparing for and taking on Nessa in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

How do you prepare before taking on Nessa in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

As you enter Nessa’s gym, make sure to converse with the man who has a Poké-ball for a head. Like always, he’ll provide you with a special item: a Lure Ball. This increases the catch rate of Pokémon encountered via fishing.

If you didn’t start with Grookey as your starter, make sure to have a grass-type or electric-type Pokémon in your party to counter this gym’s numerous water Pokémon. If you’re wondering how to build a team in the early game, check out our guide on the topic. Once you’re happy with your lineup, it’s time to head to the gym in Hulbury City.

How do you get through Nessa’s gym mission in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Nessa’s gym mission consists of flipping a few red, blue, and yellow color-coded switches. Each button controls a flow of color-coded water. While “on,” the water will block your path, so you’ll need to turn them off in the proper order.

Along the way, you’ll encounter three of Nessa’s subordinates. First, there’s Gym Trainer Julia and her LV 21 Tympole. Next up, Gym Trainer Heather has a LV 20 Krabby and a LV 20 Corphish. The last is Gym Trainer Lynn, who has a LV 20 Remoraid and a LV 21 Chewtle.

Now you’re through the path and ready to face Nessa!

What is Nessa’s team in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and how do you defeat it?

Nessa has three Pokémon on her team: a LV 22 Goldeen, a LV 23 Arrokuda, and a LV 24 Drednaw. She’ll Dynamax her Drednaw immediately, so be prepared. To hold them off, you should Dynamax your Pokémon of choice. If that choice Pokémon is a grass-type or an electric-type, defeating Drednaw should be a cinch.

After defeating Nessa’s team in Pokémon Sword and Shield, what do you get?

Congratulations on defeating Nessa! Now it’s time to enjoy your rewards. The Water badge allows you to capture Pokémon up to LV 30. You also get a replica of Nessa’s gym uniform and TM36, Whirlpool. Make sure to get that Lure Ball from the Poké-ball man before departing!

Pokémon Sword and Shield are now available for Nintendo Switch.