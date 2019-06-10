Everything you need to know about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

During Microsoft's press conference at E3 2019, which contained a lot of new information about Microsoft’s upcoming video game lineup, Star Wars fans were treated to was the announcement a fifth Lego Star Wars game that would tie the entire Skywalker Saga together and be released in 2020. Say hello to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego is no stranger to creating tie-in games for movies and pop culture franchises. Past Lego games include Lego Marvel’s Avengers, Lego Harry Potter, and, aptly, a Lego Movie 2 game. Always kid-friendly and injected with the same kind of cheeky humor found in the Lego movies, Lego Gaming has staked out a corner in the gaming market where the average movie tie-in is far from rote.

It's almost been a year since Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced, and a lot about the game is still shrouded in mystery. What we do know about it paints this entry as the most ambitious Lego game yet and should please fans of both movies and games when it finally releases. We have rounded up everything you need to know about the game, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker duke it out as LEGOs LEGO Gaming/YouTube.

When is the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date?

When Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was revealed during E3 2019, it was only given a vague 2020 release window. Officially, TT Games and WB Games have been fairly quiet about the game and not revealed a more specific window or date. It missed out on a winter or spring release and releasing in summer would mean a quick marketing turnaround would have to happen, so fall 2020 is generally seen as the most likely release window.

The Star Wars channel may have accidentally revealed the game's release date early. In an episode of This Week in Star Wars posted to YouTube, it was revealed that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would be released on October 20, 2020. The channel caught the mistake though and re-uploaded the video without the release date.

While this could mean that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may no longer come out on that day, WB Games may just not be ready to officially announce it yet. If you are planning to pick the game up though, October 20 seems like the probable release date.

Is there a trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

There is indeed! The official announcement trailer was released over the first weekend of June during Microsoft’s E3 2019 presentation. You can watch the announcement trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga below. The trailer is short, coming in at less than a minute, but it hits on the fact that multiple Star Wars films will be covered and teases some humorous interpretations of key dramatic moments from the films.

Since E3 2019, one other trailer was released the weekend Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker came out. It showed brief clips from almost every movie in the series but still didn't reveal that many new things about the game. No other trailers for the game have come out since then.

What is the plot of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

There is no official plot synopsis, per se, but we know that all nine films that make up the cinematic Star Wars Skywalker saga will be included in this game. That means that the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be adapted for the first time for a video game and that the stories of the previous Skywalker saga installments (Star Wars Episodes I - VII) will be featured. It’s unclear if an overarching narrative will help connect the stories from each film together or if players will be able to go from one film’s story to the next.

What will Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay be like?

Players can expect the Lego brand to come through strong as players build certain parts of the world, weapons, transport, and so forth with Legos as they complete their missions. There will be a total of 45 levels for players to make their way through, but the game also gets more detailed than previous Lego titles. To start, combat has been reworked to be more involved and combo-based.

The hub of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be a vast open-world that lets players fly between various famous planets from the films, fighting enemies in space along the way. Players will also be able to start from any point in the saga according to an interview on the official Star Wars website. That same interview also reveals that the game will feature almost 500 characters.

Rey and Kylo Ren come to blows and use their Lego lightsabers to do it LEGO Gaming/YouTube.

What is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga rated?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is still unrated but we expect this game, like past LEGO video games, will be given an E for Everyone rating. There will likely be some cartoonish violence but don’t expect anything too gory, over-the-top, or explicit to make its way into this game. Case in point: the announcement trailer recreates the memorable moment when Luke Skywalker loses his hand. In the video game version, Luke’s hand is a Lego piece that will pop off and he seems pretty chill about it.

Do I need to know the Star Wars movies to play?

There’s no reason why you must watch the movies before you play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. But, uh, why wouldn’t you use this as a chance to re-binge all of the movies and turn things into a really fun time?

Kylo Ren is ridiculously pleased with how his Darth Vader snowman turned out LEGO Gaming/YouTube.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be released on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch in 2020.