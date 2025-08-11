Weapons just proved that Zach Cregger’s work is well worth the investment. Since making his horror debut with Barbarian, the writer, director, and producer has set up shop with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the studio is reportedly keen to keep their partnership going. Its subsidiary, New Line, produced Weapons, and teamed up with Cregger to produce Companion earlier this year. Though Cregger’s next project will take him to Sony Pictures, he’s already got another potential collaboration — this time with Warners’ DC Studios — in his back pocket.

Cregger recently discussed his upcoming projects in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Next up for the director is a new addition to the Resident Evil franchise, which he claims will be a fresh story set in the franchise’s world. “It has nothing to do with any of the other Resident Evil movies,” Cregger said. “Then I have a sci-fi movie right after that that’s original.”

No matter which franchise he steps into, Cregger is prioritizing “original” work, a policy that extends to the script he developed for DC. “It actually takes place in the DC Universe,” he said, “but it’s totally original and it’s not a superhero movie. I wrote that before I wrote Barbarian.”

Zach Cregger is keen to take on Batman... in his own way. Warner Bros. Pictures

Cregger didn’t give any specifics on the DC project, but THR has the inside scoop. Tentatively titled Henchman, the film follows the misadventures of a low-level criminal who defeats Batman in a stroke of luck and then rises through Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Though it’d feature the Dark Knight in a minor role, along with big-time villains like the Joker and Harley Quinn, Henchman will likely tell a grounded, self-contained story... if it does get picked up by DC.

According to THR’s sources, Cregger has yet to pitch his idea, but DC “is said to be aware of his interest.” It’s an intriguing project, and it aligns with the studio’s unorthodox approach to building out a new cinematic universe. That said, several puzzle pieces need to fall into place before this project has a chance.

DC’s creative co-chairs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, still have to introduce Batman and their version of Gotham to the DCU. It may be some time before we get that in The Brave and the Bold, especially with Matt Reeves’ version of the Batman getting his second film (and per THR, a potential third film). Still, Gunn and Safran are building a world where all kinds of stories are welcome. Cregger’s vision could fit in eventually; fans will just have to wait and see if the stars align.

Weapons is playing in theaters.