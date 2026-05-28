X-Men ’97’s Future Just Got A Whole Lot Brighter

It’s an unspoken rule among fans of animated shows: quality takes some time — multiple years, even — to achieve, and it’s often sacrificed for other priorities. There’s a reason Prime Video can deliver new seasons of Invincible year after year: the adventures of its title hero won’t be the most visually dynamic, but the story is guaranteed to continue at a consistent clip. It’s a schedule that more or less works for the series, and we’ll soon see Marvel’s most promising show adopting a similar strategy.

Two years have passed since Marvel Television revived X-Men: The Animated Series with a fresh look and feel, and fans have been clamoring for more of X-Men ’97 ever since. Though the show was renewed for a second and third season shortly after its triumphant premiere, it’s taken a while for the saga to find a consistent schedule. Season 2 is finally set to debut this June — but the powers that be aren’t content with dropping a new chapter of X-Men ’97 every two years. According to executive producer Larry Houston, the future of the series is going to look a lot like the schedule other animated shows have already adopted.

“They want everyone to know it’s only gonna be a year now between seasons, not two-and-a-quarter years,” Houston recently told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s gonna be a year until the next one and a year until the next one [after that]. They are on schedule now.”

After X-Men ’97 Season 2, fans of the mutant squad can expect a new batch of episodes every year. Marvel Television

The fact that X-Men ’97 is returning at all is enough cause for celebration, but fans can now look forward to another batch of episodes in 2027 — and, according to Houston, a fourth season the year after that.

“We’ve gone over, given notes on, [and] responded to not only all the scripts for Season 3 [and] all the animatics for Season 3, we are in Season 4 giving script notes,” Houston revealed. “That’s how deep they are into the development.”

X-Men ’97 Season 4 hasn’t gotten the official greenlight yet, but the fact that the team is already tackling its story is a fantastic sign for the series. Unlike the typical Disney+ Original, which rarely evolves beyond two seasons, X-Men ’97 is in it for the long haul. Combined with the update of a live-action X-Men movie in the works, it’s a great time to be a fan of the mutant squad; their future in the MCU is brighter than ever, and their momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 premieres July 1 on Disney+.