The MCU has been flirting with the X-Men for a long time, but things are finally starting to get serious. Multiversal cameos are becoming more and more common, and with the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, we officially have an MCU movie with a member of the X-Men in the title.

But on Disney+, a new X-Men golden age is being born with X-Men ‘97, a nostalgic cartoon attempting to replicate the success of the original ‘90s series and update the story for a new millennium. With the next episode, a crucial part of this story will be added — a multi-episode arc, which was all over the original show.

X-Men ‘97 brings the whole gang back for more adventures. Marvel Animation

What is the X-Men ’97 Episode 4 release date?

The release date for X-Men ‘97 Episode 4 is Wednesday, April 3. Even though it’s only been two weeks since the series premiere, we’re already approaching the halfway point thanks to the two-episode premiere back on March 20.

A Wednesday cartoon isn’t exactly a traditional release for X-Men ‘97, but it’s very traditional for Disney+. Now, instead of kicking off your weekend, this series can be a bright spark in the middle of the week.

What is the X-Men ’97 Episode 4 release time?

Unlike other Disney+ fare like Loki Season 2 and Ahsoka, which were released at prime time across the country, X-Men ‘97 is being released at a normal midnight PST/3:00 am EST time slot.

While this may look like a slight against the series, it actually signals a return to form. A late-night release means that fans can watch the new episode over breakfast or before the start of their day, just like with Saturday morning cartoons of yore.

The official episode list for X-Men ‘97. Marvel Animation

How many episodes are left in X-Men ’97 Season 1?

With the release of Episode 4 of X-Men ‘97, there will only be six episodes left in the season. However, three of those episodes are all part of one final story. So while there may be six episodes left, there are only four adventures left.

Is there a trailer for X-Men ’97 Episode 4?

There aren’t individual episode trailers for X-Men ‘97, but you can check out the series trailer below.

What is the plot of X-Men ‘97 Episode 4?

Episode 4 is entitled “Motendo/Lifedeath Pt. 1.” “Lifedeath” refers to a classic comic run depicting a love story between Storm and the mutant inventor Forge, who we saw in Episode 3.

Meanwhile, Motendo seems to be a reference to the classic X-Men villain Mojo, an interdimensional supervillain who rules over Mojoworld and forces various heroes and villains to compete in his televised competition for the entertainment of his followers. The character is basically a parody of TV executives, and it will be interesting to see how that translates to X-Men ‘97.

While we’ll be introduced to this story in this episode, “Lifedeath Pt. 2” won’t premiere until Episode 6, so there’s still a while to wait to get the whole story.

Will there be an X-Men ’97 season 2?

Yes! Season 2 was already in production, however the sudden departure of showrunner Beau DeMayo may have caused some delays. Regardless, there are more mutant adventures on the way!

X-Men ’97 Episode 4 premieres April 3 on Disney+.