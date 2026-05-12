The details are firming up for Hulu’s upcoming X-Files reboot. With Ryan Coogler in place as an executive producer and director, and his successors to Fox Mulder and Dana Scully officially cast, the time has come to find the ensemble that will play against them across the show’s first season.

Per Deadline, eight actors have joined the new X-Files in guest roles. Genre gem Steve Buscemi, Ben Foster, Devery Jacobs, Lochlyn Munro, Tantoo Cardinal, Joel D. Montgrand, Sofia Grace Clifton, and Oscar-winner Amy Madigan are joining the series. That a handful of these actors are indigenous might speak somewhat to the focus or setting of the season — but it’s also interesting to see Madigan’s name on the list. It’s only been a few months since the actress took home the Oscar for her chilling role in Weapons, but her long and prosperous road to the Academy Awards quickly cemented her as a new horror icon.

The new X-Files is rounding out its cast. 20th Century Fox

It’s safe to say that the new X-Files will follow the same episodic, monster-of-the-week premise of the original, which means that each guest actor will probably only pop up for one (at most, two) episodes each. Madigan’s role in the series might be brief, and might remain a mystery until The X-Files premieres, but there’s a strong chance it could capitalize on the momentum of her role in Weapons. The actress will likely be formidable no matter what she ends up doing in the series: she could be a federal spook, turning in a quieter, more buttoned-up performance, or go completely off the deep end as one of those aforementioned monsters-of-the-week.

Either way, Madigan’s casting potentially speaks to the tone of Coogler’s reboot. The original X-Files was certainly creepy, but its reboot won’t skimp on those themes, either. The new X-Files could match or even surpass the scariest episodes of the original series, offering an update without completely changing what makes The X-Files special in the first place. Of course, there’s so much mystery still surrounding this series that Coogler could easily prove us wrong. However the reboot plans to use Madigan and the rest of this cast, though, we can feasibly trust that it’s headed in the right direction.