Ryan Coogler's X-Files Reboot Confirms Cast And Surprising Canon Status

Station Eleven lovers, your stocks just went way up.

Ryan Coogler’s new take on The X-Files got a major boon with the casting of Danielle Deadwyler this February, but finding the Mulder to her Scully — or the Scully to her Mulder? — has taken a while longer. Finally, we know who will join the actress in her search for the truth: her Station Eleven co-star, Himesh Patel. His casting brings the series one step closer to fruition, but questions abound about the scope of this new X-Files, its place in canon, and whether Deadwyler and Patel will be stepping into roles previously occupied by the stars of the original sci-fi series.

Hulu and 20th Television are keeping the intimate details of the new X-Files under lock and key, but thanks to an official logline (and some insider intel), it might be time to stop calling this a reboot.

Mulder and Scully won’t be recast in the new X-Files, making this reboot more like a legacyquel. 20th Television

In Coogler’s X-Files, “two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.” That was the exact brief for the original series, too — but according to a source that spoke to Variety, this revival will chart its own path through familiar territory. Deadwyler and Patel are set to play “wholly new characters,” rather than replace Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny outright.

The new series is shaping up to be more like a legacyquel than an all-out reboot of the original series, and that approach makes a lot of sense. It’ll allow Coogler — who’s set to write, direct, and produce the show’s pilot — and showrunner Jennifer Yale to take a meta approach to the material. Not unlike the titular division, the OG X-Files has been shuttered for years now.

Despite a handful of attempts to revive the adventures of Scully (Anderson) and Mulder (Duchovny), it feels like every path has been exhausted. Passing the torch is the smartest move to keep things feeling fresh, but it also leaves the door open for a potential return from either Scully or Mulder down the line. As always, the truth is out there, and the possibilities for this franchise feel endless for the first time in years.

There is not yet a release date for the new X-Files.