While the hype surrounding a new Marvel project used to be inescapable, the superhero franchise has since scaled back to quieter, more intimate projects — and that’s not a bad thing. This new approach has given the cinematic universe a much-needed breath of fresh air, focusing on quality over quantity and characters over spectacle. Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four: First Steps each told smaller stories, and though all roads still lead to Avengers: Doomsday later this year, there’s still room for those smaller-scale stories in 2026.

Enter Wonder Man. The upcoming series is cut from a different cloth, introducing sitcom-like stakes to the MCU. For a minute, it looked like Marvel’s forgotten stepchild, thanks to scant marketing and a release plan that made it seem like it was being dumped onto Disney+. After rave reviews, however — Inverse’s included — Wonder Man can’t premiere fast enough. Fortunately, the wait is almost over for Marvel’s newest show, so here’s everything you need to know about the Wonder Man premiere.

Simon Williams is ready for the spotlight. Marvel Studios

What is the Wonder Man release date?

With multiple franchises taking up real estate on Disney+, certain days have apparently been reserved for certain shows. Marvel properties have taken the platform’s Tuesday release slot, and Wonder Man is no different. All eight episodes will drop on Disney+ this Tuesday, January 27.

What is the Wonder Man release time?

All episodes of Wonder Man will be available to stream at 9:00 pm EST, or 6:00 pm PST. With relatively short episodes, one could easily binge the show, and that’s probably what Marvel has in mind. Wonder Man’s episodes are so quick and breezy, not to mention engrossing, that fans won’t want to wait a week for the adventure’s next chapter.

Is there a trailer for Wonder Man?

There sure is. Check out the final trailer for Wonder Man below, which teases the show’s odd-couple pairing and offbeat approach to superhero fatigue.

What is the plot of Wonder Man?

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a struggling actor in Los Angeles, as he auditions for the role of a lifetime. A big-time director (Superman’s Zlatko Buric) is coming out of retirement to reboot a beloved, classic superhero film, Wonder Man. It’s a film that already means a lot to Simon, beyond the capacity to send him into the stratosphere overnight. The only problem is that superpowered individuals are too much of a liability to audition for big-screen productions. Simon is one such individual, try as he might to conceal his powers. As he works to keep up the charade, he gains a mentor in Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), formerly known as the Mandarin. Their adventures swing between the Hollywood hijinks of The Studio and grounded, Marvel-esque chaos, kind of like the day-to-day of She-Hulk, but better executed.

How many episodes will Wonder Man have?

There are eight episodes in the first season of Wonder Man, each clocking in at around 30 minutes. Marvel released the episode titles on social media, and while they don’t reveal much without context, it’s clear Wonder Man will focus a bit more on the Hollywood shuffle than superhero action.

Will there be a Wonder Man Season 2?

Wonder Man has been described as a limited series, so another season is very unlikely. That said, there’s always a chance of a renewal. While only Loki and Daredevil: Born Again have continued beyond their first season — and both were originally conceived as two-part stories — there are no hard rules here. If there’s demand for more Wonder Man, Marvel might rethink its plans. Either way, this definitely won’t be the last we see of Simon Williams.

Wonder Man premieres January 27 on Disney+.