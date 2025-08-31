After Avengers: Endgame, it felt like every single Marvel movie and show was obligated to contain some message about how the Blip had affected everyone. From Spider-Man: Far From Home mourning Tony Stark to Scarlet Witch’s denial in WandaVision fueling an entire neighborhood’s magical enslavement, everyone was dealing with the tragedy in different ways.

More than five years later, Marvel finally moved on with a movie that focused on a different kind of sadness. The surprising tearjerker was perhaps the most relatable movie in the entire franchise, and now, after a long wait, you can watch it on Disney+ whenever you’d like.

Thunderbolts was supposed to be Marvel’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad, a group of reforming villains and morally grey heroes recruited for a mission only they could accomplish. First teased when Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine appeared at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in 2021, the Thunderbolts are a motley collection of that show’s John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Black Widow’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurlyenko), Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Initially, they perform solo jobs for the Contessa, and when they’re finally assembled, they realize it’s because she’s trying to wrap up loose ends and trick them into knocking each other off. But after forming an uneasy alliance among themselves and the mysterious Bob (Lewis Pullman), the group manages to escape her secret storage facility.

The Thunderbolts, assembled. Marvel Studios

But everyone soon realizes Bob is more than he seems. He claims confusion, amnesia, and general uselessness, but among other abilities, his touch can trap someone in their worst memories. Nevertheless, Valentina attempts to brand him as Sentry, a hero who can take the place of the Avengers in an Avenger-less world. But Bob’s troubled past keeps him from being the picture-perfect hero Val wants, and when she pushes him too far, he turns into the Void, a pitch-black being with the shocking power to reduce people to shadows trapped in his realm.

Suddenly, the Thunderbolts all have to face the worst part of themselves, and instead of an action-packed finale, we get what’s essentially a group therapy session as the team moves through various moments in Bob’s tragic life. And just as Superman proves that kindness is punk rock, Thunderbolts proves that empathy is a superpower.

Enter the Void. Marvel Studios

The aimless ennui that comes from not having a purpose is the real villain here, and Bob is just the vessel it takes. It sounds a lot more touchy-feely than it is; there’s still plenty of action, while the group hug everyone gives Bob feels just as badass as Steve Rogers wielding Thor’s hammer.

As the MCU moves past the post-Endgame mourning period, Thunderbolts provides all the closure we needed. In a world where everyone seems sick of therapy, it’s the closest the MCU’s heroes have come to healing since everyone Blipped back. What this movie means for the larger MCU has yet to be revealed, but hopefully, it’s the last nail in the coffin of Marvel’s Trauma era.

Thunderbolts is now streaming on Disney+.