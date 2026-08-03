When Wonder Man Season 2 was walked back, Marvel fans — myself included — were shocked, but instantly assumed there was a reasonable explanation for what happened. Maybe Wonder Man would get pivoted to a movie project, like the Nova movie that was recently announced. Maybe it was a scheduling issue, as creator Destin Daniel Cretton had just announced he would helm a Naruto movie.

Fortunately (or maybe unfortunately), the showrunner of Wonder Man has debunked many of these rumors and confirmed the reason for this cancellation is just as confusing for him as it is for us.

Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest made a TikTok explaining the cancellation to fans. “Just want to say I’ve been listening,” he said. “I appreciate you all. I feel how you all feel, and I just want to clear up when I can here. This is not a marketing stunt. There is no movie in the works, and [Destin Daniel Cretton’s] schedule and no one’s schedule was an issue. Yahya [Abdul Mateen II], Destin, Sir Ben [Kingsley] and I all loved making this show. All felt passionately about continuing to do it, and were eager to. Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared.”

While it’s nice to hear from the man who was behind the series, it’s basically the worst-case scenario. This isn’t an issue of Marvel wanting to make Season 2, but circumstances make it impossible. Instead, it seems like Marvel executives simply changed their mind with no concrete reason to point to.

Even the showrunner isn’t clear on why Wonder Man won’t return for Season 2. Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, this is not surprising, as Marvel TV has arguably struggled for years. Of the live-action MCU shows on Disney+, only two — Loki and Daredevil: Born Again — have been renewed for more than one season. And that was back at the beginning of the decade, when MCU TV was in its heyday. In recent years, Marvel President Kevin Feige has made it clear that the franchise would follow a “quality over quantity” doctrine, with only one or two live-action shows a year.

This year, for instance, the only show slated for release in the back half of 2026 is Vision Quest, and Marvel’s much-anticipated Hall H presentation focused almost entirely on upcoming movies.

While Disney+ will remain the streaming hub of the MCU as a whole, it’s likely that in the future we’ll see fewer streaming originals, and what will make it to production may be, for lack of a better term, a bit more frivolous. When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out in 2022, much of the plot relied on outside knowledge of WandaVision. That likely won’t happen again. The TV shows may continue, but it’s unlikely they’ll be as interconnected as before.

Wonder Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.