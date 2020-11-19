Wonder Girl release date, trailer, cast of DC's first Latinx superhero show

The DCTV universe is expanding to include a Latinx superhero. The CW has approved a development order for Wonder Girl, a series that will follow the adventures of heroine Yara Flor. If the series is given the greenlight, it would make Wonder Girl the first-ever Latinx superhero to headline a DC Comics show, joining The Flash, Batwoman, and the upcoming Superman & Lois on the network.

Wonder Girl hails from Queen of the South showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and executive producer Greg Berlanti, who is also developing a Green Lantern series for HBO Max. Wonder Girl is already in a unique situation because the character has not yet made her debut in the comics. Yara will first be featured in 2021’s Future State: Wonder Woman, which will be written by Wonder Girl creator Joëlle Jones.

Here’s everything we know about Wonder Girl, including the release date, information about the character, and the plot synopsis.

Meet Yara Flor, the first Latinx hero to headline her own show. DC Comics

Who is Wonder Girl in DC Comics?

The Wonder Girl moniker has been claimed by multiple characters over the decades, but it started off as a reference to a teenage Wonder Woman during the 1950s. However, the title is most closely associated with Donna Troy, Wonder Woman’s younger sister who was first introduced in 1965’s The Brave and the Bold #65.

Donna went on to be an important member of the Teen Titans, a superhero team made up of former Justice League members’ sidekicks. Wonder Girl has also been used by Cassandra Sandsmark, the daughter of the Greek God Zeus and a mortal archaeologist who became Wonder Woman’s sidekick in the late ‘90s. However, Cassandra is later rewritten as a thief-turned-superhero during DC’s New 52 revamp, which reimagined a lot of characters and the mainstream continuity.

Flash forward to Yara Flor’s Wonder Girl. The character is set to make her debut next year as a part of a miniseries that will explore Yara as the future’s next Wonder Woman. As the daughter of an Amazonian warrior and a Brazilian river god, Yara (an adult in the comics) will discover that she has powers and will take up the mantle of Wonder Woman in the fight against an evil threatening global destruction.

Sounds like an average day in the life of a superhero. It’s likely that The CW series will explore a younger version of Yara, similar to the comics’ approach with Donna and the latest superhero series Stargirl.

When is the Wonder Girl CW release date?

Wonder Girl does not yet have an official release date since The CW has yet to give the show a series order. However, the network is currently the home for six DC shows and it’s in the midst of developing a potential Black Lightning spinoff. With Arrow having wrapped its eight-season run in January and Supergirl ending in 2021, there are open slots available and Wonder Girl’s chances of joining The CW’s line-up for its fall season next year are high.

Yara Flor will officially debut next year. DC Comics

What is the plot of CW's Wonder Girl?

Wonder Girl is in an unusual situation. We won’t know what kinds of narratives are in store for Yara until her comics introduction next year. However, it’s possible that the series will detail her origin story (as most superhero shows are wont to do) and the first season could follow her transition toward her officially becoming Wonder Girl.

Who is in the cast of Wonder Girl?

No one has been cast in the titular role yet and it’s hard to say which characters will round out Yara’s world right now. Watch this space for more information as the series moves forward in its development.

Is there a trailer for CW’s Wonder Girl?

Not yet. However, if The CW gives the superhero series a full-season order, fans should expect a trailer to debut at next year’s San Diego Comic-Con at the earliest. Historically, that has been where all the CW’s DC shows have dropped first footage. Of course, this trailer timeline is only if Wonder Girl is slated to premiere in the fall. Stay tuned for updates.