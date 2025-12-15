Let no one say that a prequel to the It series has nothing new to offer.

Admittedly, It: Welcome to Derry did seem a little superfluous when it was first announced. After all, we already know how Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) meets his end, and who exactly does the ending: the Losers Club. Going back 27 years before the events of It: Chapter One, to watch the shapeshifting, bloodthirsty clown terrorize the Losers’ parents and grandparents, honestly felt a little redundant.

Crucially, though, that premise only scratches the surface of Welcome to Derry’s scope. The series is so much more ambitious than anyone could have predicted. It doesn’t just offer context to certain events that set the Losers Club up for success; it also introduces a time-travel twist, not-so-subtly setting up this prequel to go back even further in future seasons.

Spoilers ahead for Welcome to Derry Episode 8.

Will there be a Welcome to Derry Season 2?

Welcome to Derry could get three seasons all set in a different era. HBO

Welcome to Derry has not officially gotten the green light for a new season yet, but creators Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti do have a clear-cut plan for the future of the show. Speaking to TVLine, Andy Muschietti reaffirmed his wish to tell a three-season story with Welcome to Derry. That’s partially why this season was cheekily retitled to “Chapter 1” in its season finale.

“I wanted to create kind of the same excitement from the end of our first movie,” Muschietti explained, citing the title card used at the end of It: Chapter One. “Most people went to the cinema not knowing that it was a two-part movie, but the story in the book required a second half.”

The same could be said for Welcome to Derry. “From the genesis of this project, we had the idea to make it three seasons, aligning with the three more important catastrophic events that are described in the interludes [of the book],” Muschietti told TVLine. Season 1 followed the burning of the Black Spot, which takes place during the 1962 cycle. If Welcome to Derry gets to continue its story, Muschietti says that Season 2 will jump back in time 27 years, to explore It’s reign of terror in 1935. Season 3 would continue that tradition and take place in 1908.

“It’s a high bar [of quality to produce], and it’s also not a cheap show,” Muschietti admitted. “But I think everybody’s intention is to make it.”

What will Welcome to Derry Season 2 Be About?

Marge is one key to It’s destruction... and so are her ancestors. HBO

Fans well-versed in their It lore know that a handful of Welcome to Derry characters are pretty crucial to thwarting Pennywise in the future — but one in particular learns the role she’ll play in the entity’s demise. When Pennywise breaks out of his confinement and tries to escape Derry for good, he also attempts to murder Will Hanlon (Blake Cameron James), the father of future “Loser” Mike Hanlon, and Marge Truman (Matilda Lawler), the future mother of Richie Tozier. Pennywise somehow knows that these kids will eventually grow up to have kids of their own, who are fated to end his reign for good. It tells Marge as much, even showing her Richie’s “missing” poster from It: Chapter One.

Welcome to Derry sets Marge up almost as the Sarah Connor of the It franchise... but she’s crucially one of many. The past, present, and future are all one to Pennywise. It likens the moment that Richie, Mike, and their friends eventually destroy him more to a birth, not a demise. That backwards view of time is what will allow Welcome to Derry to travel even further back, rather than try to rewrite the future when it comes to the Losers Club. In the Season 1 finale, Marge wonders whether It will try to go back even farther and take out their parents next. Her friend Lily (Clara Stack) remarks that defeating Pennywise will be “someone else’s fight” if that’s the case. If Welcome to Derry gets its three seasons, then we can expect a supernatural, even bloodier riff on the Terminator, with Pennywise the Clown working to prevent It’s own destruction.

It: Welcome to Derry is streaming on HBO Max.