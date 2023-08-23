Who is Marrok? 5 Likely Theories for the Ahsoka Inquisitor’s Secret Identity

Nothing says Star Wars like a mysterious figure behind a spooky mask. Ever since Darth Vader, the masked villain with a shocking identity has been a key trope of the franchise, and Ahsoka is no different. The new series introduces a mysterious Force user named Inquisitor Marrok who never speaks but wields a double-edged spinning red lightsaber and all-black body armor.

But just who is Marrok? Chances are when the big reveal comes, it will be a familiar face. But with almost 50 years of Star Wars history to explore, the possibilities are essentially endless. Of course, we’ve already got some theories. Here are five characters who could turn out to be Marrok — depending on how wild Ahsoka is willing to get.

5. Marrok is Petro

Petro in The Clone Wars episode “The Gathering.” Lucasfilm

Petro, like Huyang, was introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode “The Gathering,” which followed a group of younglings as they traveled to Ilum and made their first lightsabers. Petro was definitely the de facto leader of the group but he also had quite the fiery streak. Assuming he survived Order 66, he would be at the perfect age to now be an Inquisitor — and fight against the Jedi who once guided him through an important rite of passage.

4. Marrok is Galen Marek

Galen Marek, aka Starkiller, was the main character of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. LucasArts

Galen Marek was the protagonist of the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. And before you ask, no, the evidence around this one doesn’t go much further than that undeniable name similarity.

Marek, codename Starkiller, was Vader’s secret apprentice in the non-canon Legends timeline, though he was active years before the events of Ahsoka. It’s unlikely this character will be exactly like his non-canon equivalent, but a new character with the same name may be under Marrok’s helmet.

3. Marrok is Mara Jade

Mara Jade was a Force-using henchman in Heir to the Empire, just like Marrok in Ahsoka. Del Rey

Ahsoka’s trailer contained a very exciting mention of Heir to the Empire, Timothy Zahn’s Legends novel that introduced the Star Wars fandom to Grand Admiral Thrawn. But Thrawn’s lackey, Mara Jade, debuted in that same novel and also quickly became a fan favorite. Marrok is operating in a similar role to Mara Jade in the original novel, and much like Galen Marek, there’s a bit of name similarity. Could Marrok really just be an alteration of Mara?

2. Marrok is Ezra Bridger

Ezra may be Marrok, but he wouldn’t be the Ezra we knew in Rebels. Lucasfilm

The “Mind-Flayer” is a bit of Star Wars technology that often goes overlooked, but it could have some great potential in Ahsoka. We last saw it in The Mandalorian, where it was used to essentially lobotomize Dr. Pershing. What if it was used by Morgan Elsbeth to erase Ezra Bridger’s memory and turn him into Marrok, facing off against his old allies without even noticing? (It’s also possible, if unlikely, that between the Rebels finale and Ahsoka, Ezra was simply corrupted by the Dark side of the Force.)

This would certainly be a shocking reveal, even if it asks more questions than it answers — like how Elsbeth would have found Ezra in the first place.

1. Marrok is Barriss Offee

Barriss Offee may have survived Order 66 and become an Inquisitor. Lucasfilm

The Clone Wars contained some shocking storylines, but none more shocking than Ahsoka being framed for murder only to discover the true criminal was her close friend Barriss Offee, who had become disillusioned by the Jedi Order. Her betrayal was a huge blow to Ahsoka, and not much later she too left the Order.

Barriss appearing under this mask would be a shocking personal link to Ahsoka, and finally answer the question of what just happened to Barriss. (Fun fact: she was supposed to get brutally murdered in Revenge of the Sith, but it ended up on the cutting room floor, leaving her wide open for a later appearance.)

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.