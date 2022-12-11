The White Lotus Season 2 finale trailer reveals a brutal final twist

Everyone is vulnerable leading into the perilous season finale. The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 promises a shocking climax, as the identities of who will meet their fate in the waters of Sicily remain a tantalizing mystery. With all of the complexities and chaos running wild among the vacationers and locals, no one is safe.

As the big finale approaches, here’s everything you need to know about White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7’s release date and time, plot, and a recap of what took place last week.

When is The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7’s release date?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

What is The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7’s release time?

The White Lotus airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday.

How many episodes are left in The White Lotus Season 2?

Unfortunately, Episode 7 is the last episode of The White Lotus Season 2. That being said, while we may be saying goodbye to life in Sicily, more White Lotus resort drama is slated to happen in the future.

Ethan unravels in Season 2 Episode 7. HBO

What is the plot of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7, entitled “Arrivederci” (“farewell” in Italian), will see the season’s mounting tension come to an explosive conclusion. Dom and Albie will breach the subject of Lucia as Albie asks his father to help her in the form of payment. Meanwhile, Ethan finally has a long-suppressed, fiery confrontation with Cameron. Tanya begins to suspect there’s something questionable going on with her new buddy, Quentin, and Portia feels something is off while spending more time with Jack. Back at the resort, Valentina gives Mia a chance.

Is there a The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 trailer?

Yes, HBO released a preview of the drama-filled finale. Daphne comments on Ethan’s odd behavior, noticing that he doesn’t seem like himself. With Ethan spiraling over imagining intimate scenarios between Cameron and his wife, he and Harper argue about their lack of trust in each other and the future of their relationship. Plus, we see Ethan land a punch to Cam’s jaw while swimming in the ocean.

Still at Quentin’s luxurious manor, Tanya notices that Portia is nowhere to be found. Alone with Jack, Portia gets the feeling that something bad is happening. At the resort, Dom and Albie discuss Lucia and the man stalking her.

Who is in The White Lotus Season 2’s cast?

Dominic and Albie deal with the topic of Lucia in Season 2 Episode 7. HBO

The White Lotus Season 2 features a stellar cast of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, Meghann Fahey as Daphne Babcock, Theo James as Cameron Babcock, F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Simona Tabasco as Lucia, and Beatrice Grannò as Mia, Jon Gries as Greg, Tom Hollander as Quentin, and Leo Woodall as Jack.

What happened in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6?

Tanya comes across an intriguing — and perhaps revealing — photo of Quentin in Season 2 Episode 6. HBO

Season 2 Episode 6 of The White Lotus, “Abductions,” doubled down on the building suspense of the season. Ethan and Harper are in a bad spot. Discussing their relationship, Ethan accuses Harper of not believing him about his faithfulness to her. Harper replies that they’re not always honest with each other, including how it seems like they’re not really attracted to each other anymore. Ethan assures her that he still loves her. Meanwhile, with the other couple, Daphne and Cameron giggle about the idea of any mess Cam may have made with Ethan and Harper.

In the morning at Quentin’s villa, Tanya is thinking about what she saw between Quentin and Jack the night before. While she doesn’t tell Portia about it outright, Tanya does warn her assistant to slow things down with Jack. At the resort, Albie and Lucia continue spending lots of time together, so much so that he invites her to come along as a translator on his trip with Dominic and Bert, as they travel by car to find their long-lost family relatives in the countryside of the island. Things get awkward as Albie introduces her to his grandfather and father, who pretend not to know her. Before that, though, Ethan has a run-in with Lucia and Mia about the money Cam owes them. From a distance, Harper sees them talking, which doesn’t help Ethan’s case in her mind. It’s also Valentina’s birthday and she and Isabella plan to have a celebratory drink later.

Daphne decides to go off and get a massage while the two couples are sitting on the beach together. Harper goes with Cam to grab some drinks, leaving Ethan to painfully watch them talk and laugh together in the distance. Later, after going for a swim, Ethan returns to find Cameron and Harper gone, with a text from her saying she went back to their room to grab something. When he goes back inside the resort, Ethan finds that the door to their suite is locked. He pounds at the door, but Harper insists she locked it by accident. Inside, Ethan sees the shared door between their room and Cameron and Daphne’s room is open — and now Ethan suspects something is going on between Harper and Cameron, vividly imagining them in bed together.

Lucia finds where the Di Grasso relatives live, but she also sees Alessio following them. Though Albie and Dom try to help her, she ends up leaving with Alessio, but she assures Albie she’ll return later in the night. The men knock at the door of their distant relatives, but they are not welcomed, as an old Italian lady chases them away. It appears, yet again, that no women in their family want anything to do with them. While Quentin and Tanya party plan at the villa, Portia and Jack travel to the countryside together. At lunch, Jack drinks too much, and Portia is starting fall out of infatuation with him. Meanwhile, Quentin sets Tanya up with a handsome man named Niccolo for her to hang out with.

Back at the resort, Valentina wants to have her birthday drink with Isabella, but in their conversation, Isabella reveals she is engaged to Rocco, which breaks Valentina’s heart. She then calls off their drink and heads to the bar alone, where Ethan is confronting Cameron about flirting with Harper and Bert is lamenting about their unwelcoming relatives. Valentina is then joined at the bar by Mia, still flirting with the manager to help her case as the dining room piano player. Mia tries to kiss Valentina, but she pushes her away — however, they meet later in an empty hotel suite. There, Mia sings Valentina “Happy Birthday” before pushing her down on the bed and getting intimate as a birthday gift.

At the villa, Tanya and Niccolo head into a suite together, but before anything happens, she notices a framed photo in the room. It shows a young Quentin alongside what looks to be a young Greg (remember: Quentin once told Tanya about being in love with an American cowboy when he was younger). But before she can inspect any further, she is distracted by Niccolo. Meanwhile, after Portia drives Jack home because he’s had a few too many, he spills that Quentin isn’t actually as rich as he seems and he was actually going to sell the villa, but as of recently is coming into more money. Jack also says that Quentin helped him when he was in a personal hole, and as a result he owes him. As the episode ends, things are definitely becoming muddied at the villa in Palermo.

Will there be a White Lotus Season 3?

Yes, The White Lotus has been renewed for Season 3 by HBO and show creator Mike White. Nothing has been revealed as of yet about the plot or location of the next season, but fans can likely anticipate a new, exotic spot full of dramatic relationships to explore. (And hopefully more Jennifer Coolidge.)

First, however, we’ll have to see how Season 2 comes to an end by tuning in to HBO and HBO Max for the finale on Sunday night.