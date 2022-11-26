Things are getting messier and messier on the beaches of Sicily with each passing day. While some guests are beginning to spiral, others’ luck appears to be turning around. However, fans of the HBO dramedy series know very well that things aren’t always what they seem. And The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5 promises even more sinister escapades to come.

With Season 2 Episode 5 of The White Lotus just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time, plot, and a recap of last week’s installment.

When is The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5’s release date?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5 arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

What is The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5’s release time?

The White Lotus lands at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.

To his surprise, Cameron is confronted by Ethan about his behavior. HBO

How many episodes are left in The White Lotus Season 2?

The White Lotus Season 2 features a run of seven episodes. After this week, there will be just two episodes left in the season.

What is the plot of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5, entitled “That’s Amore,” will see the dynamic between Ethan, Harper, Cameron, and Daphne become even more fraught. Still dealing with the events in Episode 4, Harper does believe that Ethan is faithful to her. However, things somehow don’t feel the same in their relationship now.

This episode will also show Albie getting closer to Lucia, which puts Dominic in an incredibly uncomfortable spot, and also potentially Portia, who will spend more time with Jack. We’ll also see if Tanya takes up Quentin’s offer to visit his palazzo for a party. And will Greg ever return?

Is there a The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5 trailer?

While HBO didn’t put out a trailer for Episode 5, specifically, the network did release a short preview for the remaining episodes. The teaser shows Ethan looking very flustered at the resort, seeing Cameron hit on Harper in the distance, and subsequently confronting Cam about it. Albie brings Lucia along as his date to hang out with his dad and grandfather, which makes things incredibly awkward for Dom, who has to pretend like they haven’t met before. Portia also seems to be getting into some trouble with Jack, who looks to be causing a scene. Tanya hangs out with Quentin at his luxe palazzo. There is also a nod to Season 1, as Tanya tells Portia she thinks she was cursed by the White Lotus employee in Hawaii for not setting up her “spa for poor women.”

Who is in The White Lotus Season 2’s cast?

Lucia puts the Di Grasso men in an awkward spot. HBO

Season 2 of The White Lotus Season 2 boasts a cast brimming with talent. The show stars Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, Jon Gries as Greg, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, Meghann Fahey as Daphne Babcock, Theo James as Cameron Babcock, F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Simona Tabasco as Lucia, and Beatrice Grannò as Mia. As of Episode 4, the core cast also expanded to feature Tom Hollander as Quentin and Leo Woodall as his nephew, Jack.

What happened in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4?

Portia jumps ship for Jack in Season 2 Episode 4. HBO

Season 2 Episode 4 of The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox,” begins with Cameron waking up in bed alongside Lucia and Mia from their hedonistic night. Realizing his wife is returning soon, he shoves them out the door and pays them — not in full — for their time. Ethan wakes up in his bed with a raging hangover. Cam asks him to keep the “bro code” — AKA, not tell their wives about his infidelity.

At breakfast, Portia runs into Albie and apologizes for ditching him last night, but she asks to hang out later. Then in the hotel hallway, Tanya and Portia run into Quentin, the man who waved and said hello to Tanya at dinner the night before. He and his partner, Matteo, explain that they live in Palermo and are visiting friends staying at the resort. Quentin then invites the two women to their lunch party at the beach club. During all of this, hotel manager Valentina has developed an awkward fondness for her employee Isabella, after she complemented Valentina the day before. She purchases a piece of jewelry from a local fancy boutique that Isabella likes, and gifts it to her.

Without a place to go, Mia and Lucia sit by the pool in their dresses from the night before. Feeling the aftereffects from last night, Lucia is in a particularly somber mood. She tells Mia she feels like her judgment day is coming and she doesn’t want to sin anymore. Mia remembers she has access to Bert’s room, so she whisks Lucia off to go shower and get changed in his suite. However, Bert returns to his room before they’re out, and he walks in on Mia topless. The girls apologize and say they were accidentally in the wrong room.

With a big group of other gay men, Quentin welcomes Tanya and Portia to their beach club cabana with cocktails and wine. Tanya gets close to Quentin and tells him all about the problems she’s having with her husband. It turns out the shirtless poolside man Portia was eyeing last night is Jack, Quentin’s nephew from England. Things get very flirty between them, and it’s clear Jack is looking for a good time. Albie arrives at the beach club hoping to meet up with Portia. He saves her a seat by the water but then sees her enjoying herself while chatting with Jack. He eventually decides to awkwardly interrupt them and tell Portia he’s waiting for her, but she politely turns him down. When he leaves, Jack teases Portia about Albie’s clear crush on her.

Harper and Daphne get back to the resort. Harper tells Ethan about their trip, spilling all of the details about what Daphne told her, including how Cam cheats on her. When asked what he and Cameron got up to, Ethan just says they drank a lot and stayed up late. While Ethan is in the bathroom, Harper finds an opened condom wrapper on the couch (from Cameron and Lucia), which immediately sends her spiraling. She doesn’t mention it and instead hides it in her makeup bag. For the rest of the day, Harper is distracted and out of it, clearly stressing about what actually when down with the boys.

With the seat next to him empty, Lucia sits next to Albie. They hit it off and decide to go swimming together. Meanwhile, Mia has decided that she’s going to sleep with the hotel piano man in order to gain connections in the music business, but when they go to do the deed (inside a church of all places), he can’t get it up. Mia runs to get Viagra from Lucia’s bag, but Lucia is busy with Albie, so Mia just grabs a few random, unmarked pills and gives them to Giuseppe.

At dinner, Portia and Tanya dine with Quentin, Jack, Mateo, and their group of friends. Quentin insists Tanya come over some night for a party at their palazzo in Palermo, and she accepts the invitation. Jack and Portia get increasingly flirtatious. Bert and Dom are waiting for Albie at a table, but he tells them he’s actually going to have dinner with a girl he met today. They’re happy for him, but when they look over, they see Albie sitting with Lucia and Mia at the bar, to Dominic’s dismay.

It turns out Mia and Giuseppe were unsuccessful, and Giuseppe is not feeling well now before his piano shift. He starts slurring his words and playing the piano poorly before he drops to the floor with what looks like a heart attack — Mia obviously did not give him Viagra. An ambulance is called and he’s taken away on a stretcher. Mia asks Valentina if she can play the piano and sing, but the hotel manager shoos her away.

Jack and Portia get drinks. Portia is a bit embarrassed when she sees Albie on the other side of the bar and avoids eye contact with him, but Jack assures her that Albie is fine, because he’s having drinks with Lucia. When Albie catches a glimpse of Portia and Jack making out, he’s put off and gets ready to leave, but Lucia tells him not to let Portia “win,” so she kisses him to make her jealous. It works. Portia is uncomfortable. She and Jack then leave to head up to her room for the night. Lucia and Albie end up doing the same with Albie’s room later.

Before bed, Harper gives Ethan another chance to fess up about what really happened with him and Cam, but he still evades the truth. Harper doesn’t confront him, but she does leave the condom wrapper out on the bathroom sink for him to likely find in the morning.

Will there be a White Lotus Season 3?

Yes, HBO and show creator Mike White recently announced that there will be a White Lotus Season 3. While no specifics about the third season have been released, it will likely take the story to a new White Lotus resort destination and maybe even feature a returnee or two from this season — but first, they would have to make it out of Italy alive.

To watch how events unfold for the vacationers this season, tune in to HBO and HBO Max for the final three installments, airing each week on Sunday night.