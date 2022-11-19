The countdown to the White Lotus Season 2 finale is on. And with the big mystery of whose Sicilian holiday will come to an abrupt end still looming, there is plenty of drama yet to unfold. Things got hot and heavy at the resort last episode, which leaves lots of room for the truth to come out — willingly or otherwise in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4. Plus, new guests have arrived!

Here’s everything you’ll need to know going into The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, including its release date and time, plot preview, a recap of last week, and some exciting updates on the show’s future.

When is The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4’s release date?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 arrives on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

What is The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4’s release time?

Will Ethan come clean to Harper about what happened with Cameron while she was away? HBO

The White Lotus lands at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.

How many episodes are left in The White Lotus Season 2?

Season 2 of The White Lotus includes seven episodes in total, which means we’ll be over the halfway mark this week. Following Episode 4, there will be three episodes left.

What is the plot of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4?

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, “In The Sandbox,” will see Ethan and Cameron deal with the aftermath of their substance-fueled wild night with Lucia and Mia. Harper definitely wants to know what happened, given her last conversation with Daphne. How exactly will she find out?

Plus, Tanya and Portia spend a day with new hotel guests Quentin and Jack. And will Albie be able to keep the attention of Portia? Her head seems to have been turned by the prospect of someone a little more exciting.

Who is in The White Lotus Season 2’s cast?

New guest Quentin gets to know Tanya in Episode 4. HBO

So far, The White Lotus Season 2 has featured a stellar cast made up of Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya), Jon Gries (Greg), Aubrey Plaza (Harper Spiller), Will Sharpe (Ethan Spiller), Meghann Fahey (Daphne Babcock) Theo James (Cameron Babcock), F. Murray Abraham (Bert Di Grasso), Michael Imperioli (Dominic Di Grasso), Adam DiMarco (Albie Di Grasso), Haley Lu Richardson (Portia), Sabrina Impacciatore (Valentina), Simona Tabasco (Lucia), and Beatrice Grannò (Mia).

As of last week, Tom Hollander appeared as a new guest named Quentin, in addition to Leo Woodall as a new nameless (for now) and shirtless guest.

Is there a The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 trailer?

Yes, HBO released a short preview for Episode 4, that sees Cameron sending the Italian girls off without paying them in full, which begs the question, does he really have as much money as he says he does? Given the events of last episode, perhaps Harper’s suspicions of Cam trying to use Ethan’s newfound money to his advantage are actually real. Not to mention, Harper is getting increasingly anxious about what exactly went down with her husband while she was away.

The teaser also shows Tanya getting chummy with new character Quentin, as well as Bert pressing Dom about the presence of the Italian girls, who the grandfather accidentally walks in on changing in his hotel suite. Mia also has a newfound determination to help her singing career aspirations by sleeping with the hotel pianist, to Lucia’s surprise.

What happened in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3?

Lucia and Mia spend the night partying with Cameron and Ethan in Episode 3. HBO

Season 2 Episode 3 of The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants,” sees Greg say goodbye to Tanya before he leaves for Denver. She is grossly upset, but he uncomfortably assures her that he will be back in two days. After breakfast, Tanya asks hotel manager Valentina to find a local psychic for an emergency consultation.

Bert confronts his son again about the two young Italian women he saw leaving Dom’s room in the morning. Dom denies it at first but then begs Bert not to say anything to his son. Albie is busy talking to Portia over breakfast, discussing how he wanted to continue hanging out in her room last night, instead of saying goodbye. She says she wished he had, and it’s clear that Albie’s extreme niceness is starting to be an “ick” for Portia — still, she tells him she wouldn’t mind if he was a little more aggressive. Bert and Dom join them, after which Bert invites Portia to come along with them on a Godfather film location tour. She originally passes, but Albie insists, trying to be more “aggressive” with her.

Meanwhile, Harper is determined to bring better energy to the group dynamic, even if it requires her to put on a fake smiley façade. With her newly forced sunny demeanor, she’s quickly roped into a day trip to a nearby town called Noto that Daphne wants to visit, leaving Cam and Ethan alone for a day of jet skiing. Once the women arrive in Noto, Daphne reveals she rented out a palazzo for them to spend the night in. She purposefully didn’t tell Cameron in order to make him feel jealous and left out.

Back with the boys, Cameron tells Ethan he wished Ethan had given him a heads up about selling his company so that he could’ve gotten in on the deal. Ethan is a little bewildered at Cam’s suggestion of clearly illegal dealings, but Cam assures him it’s pretty normal in the finance business. He then proceeds to sell Ethan on the idea of going into business with him, telling Ethan he’ll make him more money through investments. Ethan says sure.

On their Godfather tour, Albie calls out his grandfather and father about their outdated views on men and women while discussing the movie. Portia gets a call from her boss telling her to get back to the hotel so she leaves the Di Grasso men. She then joins Tanya in her suite, where the tarot card reader is setting up. Tanya tells Portia to wait in the bathroom while she has her session with the psychic, asking about the status of her relationship with Greg. The fortune teller reveals that Greg has someone else beautiful in his life and things don’t look good for him and Tanya. Tanya gets upset at the tarot card reader’s “negativity” and sends her out. At dinner that night, Tanya catches the eye of a group of new hotel guests — one of whom is played by Tom Hollander!

High on edibles in Noto, Daphne reveals that Cameron is a serial cheater and that she sees lots of men do the same once they come into money. She tells Harper that she deals with his infidelity by doing what she wants (like the Noto trip) and not letting herself be a victim. Harper becomes a bit paranoid thinking about her own husband alone with Cameron back at the resort.

After dinner, Albie joins Portia by the pool. While he goes in for the kiss, she’s distracted by the fit shirtless young man swimming. She tells Albie she’s a bit too exhausted from the day and they agree to meet up tomorrow.

Turns out, Harper had good reason to be worried, as Cam coerces Ethan into sending a night partying with Lucia and Mia (after Dom told them he couldn’t spend time with them anymore). With the aid of MDMA and alcohol, things get increasingly messy and Ethan looks worried and conflicted in his far-from-sober haze. Back in the suites, Mia kisses Ethan, but he politely tells her no. He then sits alone in the bathroom smoking a joint as Cam hooks up with Lucia and Harper tries to call him on the phone.

Will there be a White Lotus Season 3?

Yes! As of this week, it’s official. HBO renewed The White Lotus for a third season, which means fans of the dramedy anthology series can rest easy knowing more brilliant Mike White writing is on the way. Where Season 3 will place the next White Lotus destination remains a long way away, but before venturing off to a new luxe resort, there is still lots of plot left to thicken in this season, including the big deadly reveal that awaits.

Tune in to HBO and HBO Max this Sunday to see how the tragic story continues to unfold for the vacationers.