What Will Happen in Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

When we first met Ser Duncan the Tall, he wasn’t even called that: he was just a newly-formed hedge knight recovering from burying his old boss. But over the six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, we saw him meet young Egg, get himself in trouble for defending the innocent, learn Egg’s true identity as Aegon Targaryen, face off with royalty in a Trial of Seven, and ultimately set off on the road with Aegon, much to Prince Maekar’s chagrin.

But before the season even aired, HBO renewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for Season 2. But where does the show have to go next? If the series keeps faithfully adapting the Dunk and Egg novellas, then the next installment will cover a quieter time in Dunk’s life — but an important one all the same.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 and the Dunk and Egg novella The Sworn Sword.

Season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was based on the first Dunk and Egg book, The Hedge Knight, and, true to its name, followed Dunk as he started his freelancing career. The second book, The Sworn Sword, follows the same naming convention. About a year and a half after the events of the first book, Dunk and Egg have settled in Standfast in the Reach after spending some time in Dorne.

Dunk’s first foray as a hedge knight is followed by a trip to Dorne before settling in the Reach. HBO

Ser Duncan is now a sworn sword to Eustace Osgrey, a washed-up knight mourning the loss of his family and his noble titles. The book opens with Dunk and Egg returning from a quick trip to get wine to find the local stream run dry, a dangerous thing during a time of a great drought. Dunk, Egg, and hedge knight Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield must venture out and negotiate with Lady Rohanne Webber, a imposing figure known as the Red Widow because of how many of her marriages ended in her husband’s demise.

However, when Dunk meets Lady Rohanne, he finds not some conniving old widow but a beautiful young woman. Dunk must set aside his attraction to her to handle the dispute between her house and Ser Eustace’s, a dispute that ends in a dangerous and bloody duel.

Many fans are wondering how the show will adapt Lady Rohanne Webber, but we may already know what she will look like. Rumors are swirling that Sing Street and Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton will take on the role. It’s hard to glean anything from the casting, but it is interesting that at 5’5”, she’s a full foot shorter than Peter Claffey’s Dunk.

Lucy Boynton may become the new love interest for Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

While this may be an even smaller-scale story than Season 1, which changed the line of succession for the Iron Throne, there are still some bigger implications. In book canon, the sixth and last of Lady Rohanne’s many marriages is to Gerold Lannister, lord of Casterly Rock. With Gerold, she had four sons, including Tytos, the father of Tywin Lannister of Game of Thrones. So she’s the great-grandmother of Cersei, Jaime, and Tyrion, just as Egg is the great-grandfather of Danaerys and Robert Baratheon.

After A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, two of the three existing Dunk and Egg books will be adapted, but not to worry. According to showrunner Ira Parker, George R. R. Martin has supplied him with a dozen more outlined adventures for the dynamic duo. In fact, Parker has a lofty plan for the future of this show. “I want to do four or five now with Egg as a kid,” he told Esquire. “Then, I want to come back in ten years and do four or five more seasons with Egg the Prince. And with real Dexter [Ansell] and real Peter, just the age that they are at that point. Then, we’ll come back ten years after that and do well, Egg the adult.”

Parker did say that he pitched these ideas to HBO with “a couple very polite eye rolls,” but if the fan response for Season 1 continues for Season 2, Dunk may have the very, very long legs to actually make that plan happen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.