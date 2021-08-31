Things are getting stranger on Marvel’s What If…?

Across its first three episodes, the Disney+ series has focused on alternate versions of several notable Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Now, What If…?’s fourth installment offers Marvel fans time with a new version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), one very unlike the Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU’s prime reality.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of What If…? Episode 4.

When is the What If…? Episode 4 release date?

What If…? Episode 4 debuts Wednesday, September 1st on Disney+. After that, only five of the show’s nine Season 1 episodes will remain.

The What If…? Season 1 finale is set to debut Wednesday, October 6th on Disney+.

When is the What If…? Episode 4 release time?

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in What If...? Episode 4. Marvel Studios

What If…? Episode 4 will premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, September 1st at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the What If…? Episode 4 runtime?

What If…? Episode 4’s runtime has yet to be confirmed by either Marvel or Disney+. That said, the series’ first three episodes have all run just a little over 30 minutes long (counting their end credits sequences), so it’s safe to say that What If…? Episode 4 will likely stick close to that half-hour mark as well.

What is the plot of What If…? Episode 4?

Plot details for What If…? Episode 4 are largely being kept under wraps. However, the episode is said to follow a version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who, instead of becoming a benevolent Sorcerer Supreme, takes a more nefarious path towards power and begins wielding much darker forms of magic.

Where can I watch What If…? Episode 4?

Doctor Strange Supreme goes wild in What If...? Episode 4. Marvel Studios

Marvel’s What If…? is a Disney+ original series, so only the streaming service’s paid subscribers can stream its episodes.

Is there a What If…? Episode 4 trailer?

No trailer specifically for What If…? Episode 4 has been released online. Fortunately, footage from the Doctor Strange-centric episode is featured heavily throughout the show’s original two trailers, included below. A few views should reveal interesting hints at what’s to come in What If…?’s latest installment, so feel free to scan over them as much as you want.