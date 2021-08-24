What If? Episode 3 release date, start time, spoilers, trailer, and Disney+ schedule

Two episodes in , Marvel’s What If…? is capitalizing upon the potential of its weird and wonderful premise. Across its first two installments, the Disney+ series has introduced fans to radically new versions of familiar Marvel characters, the likes of which no one could have imagined being brought to life on screen.

Fortunately, What If…? isn’t showing any signs of slowing that craziness down in its upcoming episode either. The animated show’s third chapter is set to premiere on Disney+ later this week.

In order to ensure you’re properly prepared for the episode, here’s everything we know about its forthcoming release — from its release time to plot details.

When is the What If…? Episode 3 release date?

What If…? Episode 3 premieres Wednesday, August 25th on Disney+. Six episodes of the show’s first season remain after Episode 3’s premiere this week.

The What If…? Season 1 finale is set to begin streaming Wednesday, October 6th on Disney+.

When is the What If…? Episode 3 release time?

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in What If...? Marvel Studios

What If…? Episode 3 will become available to stream on Disney+ Wednesday, August 25th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the What If…? Episode 3 runtime?

The official runtime for What If…? Episode 3 has not yet been announced, but its first two episodes both clocked in at around 35 minutes, and there’s no reason to believe the show’s third installment will stray too far away from that length.

What is the plot of What If…? Episode 3?

Very few plot details from What If…? Episode 3 have been released up to this point, which makes breaking down what’s to come this week a little more difficult than usual. That said, it’s said that the episode will take on the structure of a murder mystery/whodunnit and see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) coming to Earth in an even more impressive fashion than he did in 2012’s The Avengers.

Where can I watch What If…? Episode 3?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) unleashing some serious power in What If...? Marvel Studios

What If…? is a Disney+ original series, which means that only the streaming service’s paid subscribers can stream the series’ episodes.

Is there a What If…? Episode 3 trailer?

Marvel has not yet released an official trailer for What If…? Episode 3. However, there’s plenty of footage from this week’s episode featured in some of the studio’s previous What If…? trailers, including a fun TV spot released just this past weekend. As we await What If…? Episode 3’s release, feel free to overanalyze the trailers linked below as much or as little as you’d like.