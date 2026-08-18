While It: Welcome to Derry might have started as a (mostly) conventional prequel to Warner Bros.’ It duology, it was clear by the end of its first season that it had much weirder ambitions. A time-travel twist in its finale revealed intentions to head even further back in time, pitting Pennywise the Clown against a new crop of unsuspecting everymen. Welcome to Derry Season 1 more than matched the terrors of It: Chapter One and Two, but Season 2 is poised to be “even greater,” according to executive producer (and It director) Andy Muschietti.

Months have passed since Welcome to Derry Season 1; though Muschietti has insisted that Season 2 was in the works, it’s taken some time for it to get off the ground. Fortunately, HBO finally has an update on the horror anthology, and Welcome to Derry Season 2 is officially on the way. Here’s everything we know.

Is It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 Happening?

Pennywise will be back to haunt a new batch of Derry civilians in Season 2. HBO

After months of vague teases from Welcome to Derry’s creators and even HBO boss Casey Bloys, the prequel has finally been renewed for a new season. Andy and Barbara Muschietti have been developing Season 2 for some time now, and HBO has given the team the green light. This announcement comes with a small behind-the-scenes shakeup: Brad Caleb Kane and Jason Fuchs served as co-showrunners for Welcome to Derry Season 1, but Fuchs is stepping down, leaving Kane as the sole showrunner. The Muschiettis remain on as executive producers.

What is It: Welcome to Derry Season 2’s release date?

HBO hasn’t announced a release date for Welcome to Derry Season 2 yet, as the new season is probably months (or maybe even a year) removed from entering production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Derry team had to rewrite Season 2 “from scratch” as the story was reworked. That would explain the delay in HBO’s renewal, but it also means that the show’s potential release date will come later than expected. We’ll have an update as soon as there’s word.

Does It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 have a trailer?

Not yet, and there likely won’t be one for quite some time. Once there is, though, we’ll post it here.

What will It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 be about?

Step into the 1930s. HBO

At the end of Welcome to Derry Season 1, our heroes — a group of kids living in Derry in 1962 — managed to defeat the ravenous specter known as Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). Though they lived to fight another day, they might not have to worry about retaliation from Pennywise. In their final confrontation, the extraterrestrial demon revealed that he experiences time nonlinearly. In fact, he tried to prevent the children who defeat him from even being born, and while he fails to do so here, he can go back even further and try again.

Season 2 will be set in 1935, 27 years before the events of Season 1, and over 50 years before the Losers Club destroys Pennywise in 1989. Andy Muschietti has teased a much bleaker version of Derry in an interview with Bloody Disgusting: Season 2 is set during the Great Depression, which “changes dramatically the setup of things.”

“There’s no suburban comfort,” Muschietti said, comparing Season 2 to the nostalgia of Season 1. “The trope of the kids that live in suburbia and they ride their bikes and suddenly one of them disappears is nothing like this.”

Who is in the cast of It: Welcome to Derry Season 2?

Welcome to Derry Season 2 might focus on a slightly older ensemble. HBO

With such a dramatic time jump in store, we won’t see any familiar faces in Welcome to Derry Season 2 — except, of course, for Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise. No casting announcements have been made yet, but we do know who will be facing off against the evil clown. The new season will culminate with the Bradley Gang Massacre, a bloody shootout that marked the end of Pennywise’s cycle.

“The Bradley Gang was a gang of bank robbers that... stopped in Derry to buy some ammo and something horrible happens,” Muschietti told Bloody Disgusting. A routine stop spirals into a confrontation between the gang and Derry’s citizens, who are “struggling to survive” the hardships of the Depression. Season 2 will therefore probably focus on an older ensemble alongside its grittier themes.

Will It: Welcome to Derry get a Season 3?

Per Muschietti, Welcome to Derry is expanding on events mentioned briefly in Stephen King’s It. “They talk about catastrophic events from the past, like the fire in the Black Spot… the massacre of the Bradley Gang, a gang of bank robbers in the ’30s… and the explosion of the Kitchener Ironworks,” Muschietti told Radio TU in 2025. “Every time [Pennywise] comes out of hibernation, there is a catastrophic event that happens at the beginning of that cycle.”

Season 1 focused on the fire at the Black Spot, and Season 2 will depict the Bradley Massacre. Muschietti also has plans for a third season set in 1908, although there’s no word yet on whether Season 3 will be greenlit: “It’s a high bar [of quality to produce], and it’s also not a cheap show,” Muschietti recently told TV Line. That said, “everybody’s intention is to make it” — so if all goes to plan, Welcome to Derry will eventually get that third and final season.

It: Welcome to Derry is streaming on HBO Max.