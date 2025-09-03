Wednesday Season 2 Cliffhanger Highlights The Show's Best Feature And Worst Habit

Wednesday Season 2’s unique structure gave us not one but two mysteries, reveals, and epic cliffhangers. In Part 1, we learned the secrets of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, including the true motivation of eager deputy Judi Stonehearst. By the end of Part 1, a number of residents of Willow Hill were on the loose, including Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), the Hyde who haunted Season 1, and his Hyde mother.

Part 2 does focus on the Hydes yet again, but the true origin of them reveals the worst part of the series, a trait that often makes Wednesday nothing but a spectator in a story that should be all her own.

Warning! Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 ahead!

The Ending

The Season 2 finale reveals that Wednesday freed Francoise Galpin (Frances O’Connor), the mother of Tyler Galpin and wife of the late Jericho sheriff Donovan Galpin. But before she was Francoise Galpin, she was Francoise Night, a student at Nevermore along with her brother Isaac (Owen Painter.) Isaac eventually appears, too, but in the strangest of ways: he turns out to be the true identity of Pugsley’s “pet” zombie Slurp, who appears more and more like himself with every victim he claims.

Pugsley’s pet zombie Slurp actually is Isaac Night, Tyler Galpin’s uncle. Netflix

So what do these siblings have to do with Wednesday? Apparently, back when Morticia and Gomez went to Nevermore, Isaac was Gomez’s roommate. Back then, Gomez had the same electrifying powers as his brother and future son, and mad scientist Isaac used him as a power source for a massive machine aimed at ridding Francoise of her powers forever. Morticia stopped the scheme, resulting in Isaac dying and Gomez losing his powers forever. This is also where Thing comes from: Isaac’s right hand lived on as an adopted Addams. (“Thing” is an anagram of “Night.)

Now with a second shot at life, Isaac tries the scheme again with Pugsley, and Francoise manages to make Tyler the target, hoping he could live a normal life without the Hyde interfering. But history repeats itself, and the Addamses foil the plan yet again.

When the dust clears, Isaac is back in the grave, Francoise sacrifices her Hyde self for her son, and Tyler is recruited into a pack of Hydes by werewolf music teacher Isadora Capri (Billie Piper.) The biggest change in the finale is Enid (Emma Myers), who changed into her wolf form to rescue Wednesday from being buried alive. But she’s an Alpha, meaning if she wolfs out under a full moon, she can’t change back.

Wednesday is about to set out to find Enid in the forests of Canada, but before she does, Morticia gives her another family secret: the diary of Morticia’s sister Ophelia. As she drives away with Uncle Fester, Wednesday has a vision of Aunt Ophelia — or at least the back of her head.

Does it work?

The central mystery of both seasons of Wednesday, the Hyde, was just as caught up in the past as everything else. Netflix

In Season 1, it seemed like Wednesday showed up a generation too late for the actually interesting story. Sure, she had a Hyde to catch, but why the Hyde was on the loose in the first place was actually because of a decades-long grudge against Gomez and Morticia. In fact, the last piece in the puzzle, Larissa Weems’ identity as a shapeshifter, is revealed to Wednesday through a yearbook. Every part of the story, like the Nightshade Society, Goody Addams, and Marilyn Thornhill’s origin, all take place in the past, and Wednesday does nothing but mitigate the fallout of these events.

But that’s excusable: this is a story about the Addams Family in general as much as Wednesday, so it makes sense for the parents to play a big role in the first season. But then, in Season 2 Part 1, the past again is the big lynchpin for every subplot, from Judi Stonehearst’s role in the LOIS experiments to the rift between Morticia and Wednesday over Wednesday’s prophetic powers.

Finally, in Season 2 Part 2, it seemed like things were finally going to change. Wednesday had the mystery from Part 1 to solve, and the subplots felt much more immediate. But then, Francoise and Isaac were introduced, once again making the most exciting part of the story, the Hyde experiments, take place back when Morticia and Gomez were in class.

If one time was a blip and two times a coincidence, this happening a third time is officially a pattern. It’s unfortunate that a show called Wednesday is barely about Wednesday herself, and it doesn’t look like this will be fixed any time soon. The ending of Part 2 seemed to suggest that the upcoming Season 3 will be focused on Aunt Ophelia, once again, something interesting that happened in the past. Family secrets are fun, but at this point, it’s diminishing returns.

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix.