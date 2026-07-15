Usually, the corporate machinations of Hollywood studios only have minor impacts on the average viewer. When Disney purchased Fox in 2019, for example, one of the biggest changes for Marvel fans was that it suddenly became feasible to introduce the X-Men into MCU canon, but no one had to worry about monitoring Mickey Mouse’s financial statements for signs of major industry upheaval.

Recently, however, a major entertainment merger has had everyone talking about its long-term effects on both creators and viewers. Warner Bros. put itself — and its massive portfolio, which ranges from HBO to the DC Universe — up for sale, and the highest bidder was Paramount, led by controversial CEO David Ellison. Ellison’s would-be purchase sparked lawsuits from 12 states looking to stop the proceedings, while the White House is in Ellison’s corner. Here’s everything you need to know, and why it all matters to you.

Why Is Paramount Being Sued?

Paramount is being sued over its deal to purchase Warner Bros. CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

According to Deadline, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the Paramount-WB merger would result in “higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television, harming movie theaters, basic cable distributors, and ultimately, audiences on every sofa and movie theater seat in the U.S.”

The heart of the argument is that the merger would produce a lack of competition between entertainment companies. “After this merger, for every dollar generated by wide-release theatrical films and basic cable channels in this country, the combined company will pocket more than a quarter. This merger, in short, would create a media behemoth,” the lawsuit says.

There are other concerns as well. The Writers’ Guild of America filed a separate lawsuit against the merger, citing writers’ labor concerns. “With fewer competitors, the merged Paramount-Warner Bros. entity would have both the incentive and the ability to lower costs by suppressing writers’ wages and reducing output. Writers will be paid less and have fewer employment opportunities,” the guild’s statement reads.

What Will Happen Next to the Warner Bros.-Paramount Merger?

The ties between the Trump administration and Paramount CEO David Ellison have sparked protests. Gent Shkullaku/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The first development comes this Friday, when a hearing is scheduled for the states’ request for a temporary restraining order. This wouldn’t stop the merger, but it would cause a delay, and the result could be an omen of how a future antitrust hearing would go.

However, Paramount has one big advantage. Ellison has ties with the Trump administration, which has encouraged the merger, and the Department of Justice has cleared the merger, saying in a statement that “extensive investigatory record reviewed by the Division suggests that the impact of the transaction will be to increase competition across the media and entertainment ecosystem, with benefits for American consumers and workers.”

The lawsuit to stop this merger is therefore likely to be an uphill battle, but anytime a quarter of the states’ Attorneys General coordinate on something, it’s an issue worth paying attention to. The quality of your television — and the quality of life of the people who make it — may hang in the balance.