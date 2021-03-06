And that's a wrap! Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision is over, with a massive finale that saw Wanda Maximoff and Vision battle their inner and external demons. Packed with action of both the physical and gut-punching variety, WandaVision finished its story about grief through the lens of television history in spectacular fashion.

So ... is that it? Is there more story to tell with Wanda, Vision and the rest of the Westview faithful? Here's what we know about a potential Season 2.

Has WandaVision been renewed for Season 2?

Wanda in WandaVision Marvel

It has not. What's more, it might never be. Episode 9 comes with a pointed title: "The Series Finale." That's about as conclusive as the final episode of Lost, "The End." With that said, given the massive response to the WandaVision story and the WandaVision cast, one can certainly imagine the scenario in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his team get the wheels in motion for a return to Westview. With that said, Feige has also explicitly stated that not all of the MCU's Disney+ shows will have second seasons. WandaVision may very well be in that category.

When is the WandaVision Season 2 release date?

White Vision in WandaVision Marvel

Even if the series was renewed for a second season, this would be pretty hard to pin down. Marvel has a very full dance card at the moment, with so many projects it's hard to read the exact road map. As it stands, Marvel's Disney+ plans are specifically mapped through 2021 and well into 2022. If a second WandaVision season comes to light, don't expect to see it until 2023 at the soonest.

What is the plot of WandaVision Season 2?

Agatha in WandaVision Marvel

There isn't one yet, and there won't be one if the series never comes back. But here's the good news: it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nothing ever ends, not really. Whether WandaVision continues is irrelevant as far as continuing the stories of the characters it leaves behind. The Iron Man trilogy ended at the start of Phase 2, and look how much Tony Stark we got from that point forward. Even if this is the end of WandaVision, it's just the beginning for many of its cast members.

Who is in the cast of WandaVision Season 2?

Darcy and Jimmy in WandaVision Marvel

If Marvel decides to go forward with another season, there's no shortage of folks from the original run to enlist. Most if not all of the key players survive through the finale: Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Paul Bettany as Vision (at least one of them), Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. The odds are strong we will see most if not all of these characters again in the MCU, more WandaVision notwithstanding.

What's next after WandaVision?

The Scarlet Witch in WandaVision Marvel

A big question with a few different answers. For Wanda, the next stop is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For Monica Rambeau, she's linking up with the Skrulls, potentially paving the way for her return in Captain Marvel 2. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe writ large and the Disney+ offerings specifically, the next big post-WandaVision project is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, debuting March 19, set to span six episodes. It's one of many announced Disney+ series, with other offerings including Loki (June 11), What If? (Summer 2021), Ms. Marvel (Late 2021) and Hawkeye (Late 2021).

Is there a trailer for WandaVision Season 2?

Not yet. Assuming the show somehow does get renewed, it will still be a good long while before we get a trailer. Until then, you can always rewatch Season 1 on Disney+.