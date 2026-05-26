Regardless of what you think of that divisive ending, The Boys as we know it is over. The flagship series of Prime Video’s superhero satire franchise may have wrapped up its story after five seasons, but it’s only the start of the franchise as a whole, and it has a shiny name to match: the VCU. There are multiple spinoffs in the works, and we just got our first look at the next one set for release with Vought Rising.

Vought Rising may be the future, but it’s entirely set in the past; the prequel series is set in 1950, following the first generation of Supes as they established dominance in American culture. Check out the first look at the series below.

Vought Rising follows Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and the rest of the V1 generation of heroes. Notably, Bombsight (Mason Dye), a former WWII pilot who becomes a Supe, featured heavily in an episode of The Boys Season 5, setting up Vought Rising and also showing the downside of V1’s ability to stop aging forever. That plot point prompted many complaints from fans who thought the establishment of the Vought Rising characters got in the way of the story, but it did provide an interesting look at the downsides of immortality.

But one of the most interesting elements in this quick, 90-second look at the series is the appearance of Clara Risinger, aka Clara Vought, aka Liberty, aka Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. Unlike when she appeared in The Boys as Stormfront without aging a single day, in this teaser, she speaks with a German accent when she tells Soldier Boy, “There is a brighter future. All we need to do is take it.”

Aya Cash appears in Vought Rising as Clara Vought. Prime Video

With the midcentury setting, the soundtrack of “Strange Things Happening Every Day” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and the glitzy takedown of Golden Age Hollywood, it’s hard to ignore the similarities between this series and another Prime Video series, Fallout. While the majority of the story is set in a post-apocalyptic future, there are also extended flashbacks to the midcentury world before everything ended.

Much like with Fallout, we know what the world of Vought Rising is leading toward: Supe supremacy, God complexes, and the eventual defeat of Homelander on live television. But just as the flashbacks in Fallout help viewers to understand the present day, the secrets behind the beginnings of Vought may help us understand more about The Boys — we could even get confirmation of the long-held fan theory that Clara is more than just the love interest of Soldier Boy and Homelander, but is actually Homelander’s biological mother (which would make things extra icky). But hey, that’s just par for the course for the “VCU.”

Vought Rising premieres on Prime Video in 2027.