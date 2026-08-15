VisionQuest Trailer Promises To End Marvel’s Boldest Trilogy, With A Star Trek-ish Twist

Back in 2021, one TV show launched the Disney+ Marvel Universe: WandaVision. It was an experimental, meta take on TV shows as a whole, and let Wanda Maximoff craft her own love story with Vision, who by the end was reborn as White Vision. WandaVision launched its own pocket cinematic universe, including Agatha All Along and, arguably, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, a new spinoff is set to premiere on Disney+: VisionQuest, a series focused on Paul Bettany’s Vision, showrun by Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas. On August 14, at D23 2026, Marvel finally released the first full trailer. And this cyberspace, AI story seems to have a bit of the Star Trek touch, in a good way.

VisionQuest trailer reveals the true conflict: Vision versus Ultron

The new trailer picks up, in theory, where WandaVision left off, but from Vision’s point of view. He seems to be living some kind of “normal” life, but the white suit of the duplicate Vision is also a kind of mind palace and virtual Matrix.

Much of the series, it seems, will exist in this virtual world, in theory, taking place in the cyberspace of Vision’s world. Here, we see that Ultron (James Spader) is back and is asserting himself as Vision’s true father. This is partly true, since Vision was created using the Mind Stone, aspects of Ultron, and also elements of Tony Stark’s A.I. known as J.A.R.V.I.S.

This struggle, in which Vision faces Ultron in a virtual realm, feels connected to showrunner Terry Matalas’ Star Trek: Picard Season 3 in one specific way. In that season, another beloved AI, the android Mr. Data (Brent Spiner) struggled against his evil twin brother Lore in a virtual realm. The idea of virtual avatars fighting in cyberspace also recalls The Matrix and Tron, but there’s something about it being a family of AIs that gives it a slight Star Trek-feeling.

The idea that Vision is reuniting with his long-lost “son,” Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica), also feels very classic, and a bit like, again, Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

VisionQuest cast and creative team

James Spader and Paul Bettany, Ultron and Vision, father and son, in VisionQuest. Marvel Studios

VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany as Vision, James Spader reprising his role as Ultron, Todd Stashwick as bounty hunter Paladin, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, and Faran Tahir as Raza, a role he first played all the way back in Iron Man. There are also a number of actors portraying various AIs and robots created by Tony Stark, including James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E and Jonathan Sayer as U.

VisionQuest began under the supervision of WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, but when she began focusing more on developing Agatha All Along, Terry Matalas was hired as showrunner instead. The new trailer is incredible, but it seems certain secrets are still being kept under wraps.

VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14, 2026.