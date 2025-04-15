Black Mirror has always been an anthology show, with connections between episodes largely limited to Easter eggs and other references. However, in Season 7, Black Mirror broke with the anthology structure in “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” the feature-length sequel to Season 4’s “USS Callister,” about clones stuck in a Star Trek-pastiche game.

If you’ve already watched it, then you know “Into Infinity” ties the story off with a neat bow, as the clones escape the game to live in the brain of Nanette Cole (Cristin Milioti). The episode’s director, however, just suggested that this story could become a full-fledged trilogy.

“USS Callister” director Toby Haynes believes his two Black Mirror episodes could expand into a trilogy. Netflix

“USS Callister” director Toby Haynes recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes to do more work in the episode’s universe, hinting that “Into Infinity” could serve as the second part of a trilogy.

“One film is a sequel. It’s not a series, and it kind of elevates the whole thing into the perfect format for a sci-fi adventure,” Haynes said. “We could be making our own, I’d like to say, iconic sci-fi trilogy within the Black Mirror world. And what could be better? It’s so exciting if we do another one! I’d like to make good on the trilogy.”

Haynes even compared “Into Infinity” to other classic second chapters in trilogies. “This was our chance to do Empire Strikes Back or Aliens or even Terminator 2,” he said. “If we were going to come back, how do we upgrade?”

Cristin Milioti as Nanette Cole in “USS Callister: Into Infinity.” Netflix

For now, this appears to be more hope than plan. “We haven't had any discussions about a third as of now,” “USS Callister” star Cristin Milioti said during a roundtable interview Inverse attended. “I think what I like about this ending, just in terms of my own taste, [is] you could say it's kind of happy, technically they're out of that situation, but I think they're in an equally horrifying situation.”

Perhaps the solution to a threequel lies back in Black Mirror’s anthology format. “Into Infinity” established a world where Infinity, the popular video game, was deleted. Perhaps a third episode could explore how the players adapt to their alternate reality being eliminated, even if it doesn’t focus on the same characters as the first two. Whatever comes next, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the franchise revisit one of its biggest hits as it continues to move forward.

Black Mirror Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.