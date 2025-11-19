We’re in a golden age of video game adaptations, and that’s partially because every game-to-screen jump isn’t trying to be too faithful. In fact, what makes a series great is often how much it differs from its source material. That’s certainly the case with Twisted Metal, the Peacock series that takes the classic demolition derby game and turns it into a gritty but hilarious post-apocalyptic world where delivery driver John Doe (Anthony Mackie) traverses dangerous roads with his sidekick Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz).

Now, after two seasons, John and Quiet are returning for another road trip, but this time, the show is making a big change.

Just another road trip. Peacock

According to Variety, Peacock is renewing Twisted Metal for Season 3, but will change showrunners. Michael Jonathan Smith, who co-created the show and oversaw its first two seasons, will be replaced by David Reed, a longtime TV writer best known for his work with The Boys. Since The Boys is coming up on its fifth and final season, he can move his brand of irreverent action to a new universe.

Even though there’s a new creative at the helm, it’s easy to speculate about the plot of this upcoming season. The last time we saw John, Quiet, and their new ward, Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), they were hiding out from the devious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) after surviving his tournament, only to realize he’s sent the entire world to hunt them down.

At the end of Season 2, Calypso turned the entire world against John and Quiet. Peacock

It’s the perfect way to escalate the series. Season 1 was just about John and Quiet, Season 2 expanded to the full tournament, and now Season 3 will likely make the entire world one big battleground. The only question left is how much bigger the show can get from here, but considering Stu (Mike Mitchell) ended up in space, there are still places to go.

Changing showrunners is always a risk, but it could also be a reinvention that brings in a new audience. So if you’re mourning the end of The Boys, seek solace with a new show about superpowered cars instead of superpowered celebrities.

Twisted Metal is now streaming on Peacock.