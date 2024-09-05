For as long as people love vampires, the Twilight saga will likely never fade away. But it has been almost 20 years since Stephanie Meyer’s debut novel took the world by storm; ditto for the film adaptations that became an even bigger phenomenon. In that regard, the franchise may be overdue for a reappraisal — and Lionsgate is more than happy to oblige.

The studio that helped bring the Twilight films to life is teaming with Netflix to resurrect the saga in a fresh direction. The streamer is kickstarting development on an animated series based on Meyer’s novel Midnight Sun, which retraces the events of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen. Sinead Daly (Max’s Raised By Wolves) serves as showrunner, and she will executive produce with the help of Meyer’s own production company, Fickle Fish Films.

As Midnight Sun only covers one piece of Meyer’s four-part saga, there’s a sense that the Netflix adaptation may just be a one-season affair. If it does well, though, there will undoubtedly be a demand for more — and with Meyer on board as a producer, she could easily keep the series fixed to its creative roots. Hype for Twilight is a constant at this point, but this series might just kickstart a renaissance for emo, sparkly vampires, just within a new medium. If nothing else, it’ll solidify a promising trend for reboots and sequels.

Netflix’s animated Twilight reboot could carry the franchise into modern day. Lionsgate

Nabbing Midnight Sun is pretty major for Netflix: the streamer has become a haven for left-of-center supernatural fantasy. It’s also been quietly bolstering its animated catalog with a handful of solid shows. From recent hits like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Terminator Zero, to classics like Castlevania and Arcane, the streamer has more than proved what’s possible within the medium.

That the creative minds behind Midnight Sun have also chosen to lean towards animation — after initially considering a live-action adaptation — is also a brilliant choice. The live-action Twilight saga was more than a cultural touchstone: to a certain sect of fans, they feel untouchable, and for good reason. It’s good that Lionsgate and Netflix are exploring a fresh perspective, but dipping into a different medium only doubles its chances of success. If the franchise wants to survive beyond nostalgia, it does need to evolve. Midnight Sun could be just what it needs to move into the new era.