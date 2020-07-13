Truth Seekers release date, trailer, cast of Amazon ghost-hunting comedy

If you’ve missed the collaborations between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, then Truth Seekers might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Known for their comedic turns in Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, the real-life besties will play ghost hunters in this supernatural horror comedy series. They'll also write the series, which is the first project from their new production company, Stolen Picture.

Speaking with Inverse back in 2017, Frost revealed he and Pegg were working on "something a bit special." Now it's finally coming to fruition.Truth Seekers was officially announced back in January 2018 and Amazon picked up the show last August. In a statement, Frost had this to say about the collaboration:

“Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video. It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

We'll learn more about Truth Seekers during its Comic-Con@Home panel later this month. In the meantime, here’s everything we know so far about the Amazon series.

Nick Frost and the cast of 'Truth Seekers'. Amazon

When is the release date for Truth Seekers?

Truth Seekers does not yet have a scheduled release date. However, we know that it will have eight half-hour episodes in Season 1, all of which will premiere on Amazon Prime at some point this year. Filming on the series began last September, but it’s unclear whether the series wrapped filming before global shutdowns in March. Stay tuned.

What is the plot ofTruth Seekers?

Truth Seekers follows Gus and Dave, two part-time paranormal investigators who track and film their ghostly findings — complete with homemade gadgets — and stream it to an online audience. They stake out haunted houses and abandoned buildings in hopes that there’ll be a supernatural sighting. However, the longer they continue to investigate, the more creepy their adventures get and they soon find themselves trying to solve a conspiracy that could put the whole world in danger. It’s basically a paranormal Armageddon with a humorous twist.

Julian Barratt as Dr. Peter Toynbee. Amazon

Who is in the cast of Truth Seekers?

Here’s the cast list, alongside the characters they’ll be playing. We don’t know much else about these characters at this early stage.

Pegg as Dave

Frost as Gus

Samson Kayo as Elton

Malcolm McDowell as Richard

Emma D’Arcy as Astrid

Susan Wokoma as Helen

Julian Barratt as Dr. Peter Toynbee

Morgana Robinson as Janey

Kate Nash as Mary

Kevin Eldon as Jack

Is there a trailer for Truth Seekers?

Not yet, but since the Amazon series is headed to the virtual Comic-Con@Home, expect for Pegg and Frost to debut a full-length or first look trailer. The panel will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 3 pm ET. Watch this space.