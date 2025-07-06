Since 2021, Showtime has slowly been reinventing the drawn-out mystery box series with Yellowjackets, the survival thriller full of girl power, ‘90s nostalgia, and an ever-simmering blend of paranoia and cannibalism. In October 2024, the series was opened to a whole new audience when it was added to Netflix instead of exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime, but with one catch: only Season 1 was added.

Now, the second — and best — season has finally been added, meaning you can catch up on the show that’s slowly changing the game as it raises the stakes.

Yellowjackets follows a girls’ soccer team as their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and how they struggle to survive — and stay sane — with only each other to rely on. But that’s only half the story. The show also follows the adult versions of these characters decades after they’re rescued as they realize the secrets they left in the forest may have followed them out.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets brings in Simone Kessell as Lottie Matthews, plane crash survivor turned cult leader. Showtime

Yellowjackets Season 2 was a risky prospect in and of itself — Showtime original series have a bit of a reputation for not being able to recapture the magic in subsequent seasons. But Season 1 had a fabulous cliffhanger: the reveal that Lottie Matthews, the de facto spiritual leader during their time in the wilderness, is still alive.

Season 2 built on this by introducing Lottie (Simone Kessell) as a cult leader, trying to bring together her fellow survivors, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), Misty (Christina Ricci), and Nat (Juliette Lewis) together for a deadly ritual. Also added to the cast is the now-adult version of Van (Lauren Ambrose), Tai’s ex-girlfriend and current burnout video-store owner.

Meanwhile, in the wilderness, winter has set in, and the team is struggling to survive, even resorting to eating the corpse of Jackie (Ella Purnell), who was lost to exposure during Season 1. To cope with everything, much of the team resorts to spiritualism under the guidance of Lottie (Courtney Eaton), much to Coach Ben’s (Steven Kreuger) chagrin. What begins as just a way to honor the environment the survivors depend on quickly turns into a ritual sacrifice to sate “The Wilderness.”

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is when the odd occult-esque worship in the wilderness reaches a fever pitch. Showtime

It all leads to an explosive finale that proves why Season 2 of Yellowjackets is the best season of the show — and, possibly, the best season of television of the decade. Every element from Season 1 — Shauna’s murder plot, Tai’s dual personalities, Misty’s uneasy grasp on reality — are heightened and explored exactly how fans would want, including a romantic subplot, a cameo from Elijah Wood, and a Lynchian fantasy sequence involving an anthropomorphic parrot. It all builds to a shocking moment that changes the DNA of the show itself forever and quickly becomes a major focus of the plot.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets is already out, but for those just watching through Netflix, rest assured you’re about to see just how vast the Yellowjackets world can get. It’s a masterclass on how to build upon an already lofty premise without losing the plot, and it’s the ultimate antidote for the sophomore slump. The showrunners of the series have said they plan for five seasons in total, but honestly? It’s hard to imagine it getting much better than Season 2.

Yellowjackets Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.