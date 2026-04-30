15 Years Later, Marvel's Most Underrated Director Has An Idea For How To Fix Thor

Thor’s been through a lot. The Asgardian Avenger has wrestled with Earth culture, fought his brother, moved his entire home civilization, fought his fellow Avengers, survived a space gladiator battle with a friend from work, watched his friends get turned into dust, let himself go to cope, fought a black-and-white Christian Bale, and became a dad.

It’s difficult to remember that only 15 years ago, many MCU fans were learning about Thor for the first time after Phil Coulson found Mjolnir in the sands of New Mexico at the end of Iron Man 2. Now, the man who ushered in Thor’s illustrious movie career has a few thoughts on what he should do next.

Back in 2011, Kenneth Branagh brought Thor to life in the hero’s first MCU movie. Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kenneth Branagh, the director of the original Thor, recently sat down with Business Insider to discuss the movie’s 15th anniversary. At the time, he was probably the most iconic director to take on an MCU movie, known for his grand adaptations of Shakespeare’s works like Henry V and Hamlet. According to the interview, he was even asked back to direct the sequel. “I was thrilled to be asked. They were disappointed; they understood, but they were disappointed,” he said. “They wanted to go straight away with a sequel, and why shouldn't they? And I said to Kevin at that time, ‘I don't have it in me.’”

Since then, Branagh has kept up with the rest of the Thor movies, movies that — especially after director Taika Waititi got involved — took a much lighter and comedic tone. Even if they are different, Branagh still sings their praises. “I think it's a tribute to what Kevin saw in the potential for a character and a world,” he said. “To see how elastic it's been in encompassing a different kind of adventure, different kind of humor, different drive to the narrative, it's been an absolute fascination on how that's developed.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have ideas. A decade and a half after his first appearance, both Thor and Chris Hemsworth have aged, something Branagh thinks would be interesting to explore in a movie. “Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character. I'd always wanted to do more and indeed had a couple of ideas, more in the territory of James Mangold's brilliant Logan,” he said. “I would love to see Chris Hemsworth and the others have their own individual final story that takes Thor into a glorious twilight.”

Branagh imagines a final Thor film that takes after Logan. 20th Century Fox

Mangold’s Logan was a masterclass in exploring a superhero’s legacy, showing an aging Wolverine as he watched over his mentor Charles Xavier’s last days, looked after the next generation of mutants, and ultimately passed away himself, something that was poked fun at in the opening of the MCU’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Perhaps, whenever Kevin Feige is ready for Thor’s final chapter, he can tear Branagh away from his Agatha Christie movies and bookend Thor’s legacy with the same director.

The next Thor movie has yet to be confirmed officially, but it appears as though Thor won’t be slowing down any time soon. We know he’s coming back in Avengers: Doomsday, but perhaps Thor 5 could be his swan song, and there’s no better way to do it than to bring everything full circle.

Thor is now streaming on Disney+.