Who will die in the White Lotus Season 2 finale? Here's everything you need to know

There may only be one episode left of The White Lotus Season 2, but it still seems like practically anything could happen. The season’s opening sequence promised multiple deaths, and it’s a testament to how well creator Mike White has plotted out Season 2 that it still seems like anyone could kill or be killed in the forthcoming finale.

Fans, of course, have predictions about who might meet their untimely deaths. Viewers have flooded social media for weeks with theories, some of which have always seemed more plausible than others. With the HBO series about to wrap up its sophomore season, here are the characters most likely to buy the farm on the White Lotus Season 2 finale.

Bert Di Grasso

F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Season 2 has repeatedly emphasized the dangerous cliffs surrounding the central Sicilian hotel. It therefore seems likely that Bert Di Grasso’s (F. Murray Abraham) tendency to fall and hurt himself could kill him. Coming off his anti-climactic “homecoming” in the most recent episode, “Abductions,” it only seems more probable that Bert is destined to die in the very place he’s long wanted to visit.

Whether he actually ends up being killed by another character remains to be seen. For what it’s worth, having Bert accidentally fall to his death seems like the kind of thing Mike White would do to explain the multiple bodies found in the season’s opening sequence.

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Many White Lotus fans seem convinced that Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid-Hunt is destined to be killed off. That possibility doesn’t seem particularly far-fetched following the climactic reveal in “Abductions” that Tanya has been caught in a scam, presumably concocted by her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and her new friend, Quentin (Tom Hollander). Killing Tanya, the only major character that’s bridged The White Lotus’ first two seasons, would also be quite the rug pull by Mike White.

Either way, “Abductions” ends by painting Tanya’s storyline as the most likely to end in violence. It doesn’t look good for Tanya, although it’s always possible that it won’t be Tanya herself who dies as a result of Quentin and Greg’s scam, but rather one of the characters who’ve surrounded her all season.

Quentin and Greg

Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Greg (Jon Gries) in a photograph. HBO

The White Lotus Season 2 has confirmed that Quentin and Greg aren’t nearly as financially secure as they like to present themselves, which is why fans believe they’ve been secretly plotting to get their hands on Tanya’s money. However, if there’s one thing The White Lotus Season 1 proved, it’s that the HBO series considers the wealthy to be essentially untouchable.

That makes the notion that anyone could actually get away with killing Tanya, one of the show’s richest characters, somewhat unlikely. Conversely, Quentin and Greg’s desperation to climb back up to Tanya’s financial level makes it easy to imagine both of them dying in the Season 2 finale. Quentin even told Tanya in Episode 5 that he would “die for beauty,” which seems like the kind of ominous line that has to pay off.

Who’s to say that payoff won’t involve Quentin meeting his end with the very man he’s spent decades pining after?

Cameron and Harper

Aubrey Plaza as Harper and Theo James as Cameron. Fabio Lovino/HBO

It seems all but certain now that the mind games Cameron (Theo James), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and Ethan (Will Sharpe) have been playing with each other will result in some form of violence. The season’s opening scene confirmed that Daphne isn’t destined to die, but the same can’t be said for her husband, Cameron, or their vacation partners, Harper and Ethan.

While it seems possible that any of those three could be killed, several convincing fan theories have suggested it’ll ultimately be Harper and Cameron who die together. The two characters have been playing a dangerous game all season, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see their luck catch up to them.

Harper and Cameron sharing the same fate would also tie into the themes of wealth and moral corruption at the center of The White Lotus Season 2.

Portia

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Tanya’s assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), has always had a bit of a target on her back. Her status as one of the few non-wealthy characters, and her close proximity to the erratic Tanya, have kept death a possible fate. Now that she’s stranded in a remote city with a loose cannon like Jack (Leo Woodall), Portia’s chances of survival only seem slimmer.

It’s not like Portia’s death would be much of a left turn for The White Lotus to take, either. The series has repeatedly emphasized how it’s often service workers who end up facing the consequences of their bosses’ actions, and Portia dying would only be the latest example.