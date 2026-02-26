Interview with the Vampire is entering a new era, and with that comes a shiny new name. Season 3 of the series is now called The Vampire Lestat, and will follow Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) as he embraces a new life as a modern-day rock star. We’ve already seen a couple of trailers for the series’ new iteration, and even heard a single from Lestat’s in-universe music career, but a newly released clip shows one of the story’s biggest moments: the scene when Lestat realizes that the title interview was with his former lover, Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson). Check out the full clip, which was revealed at IGN Fan Fest, below.

Lestat is now living in Montreal, and we see him FaceTiming with Louis as they discuss Louis’ new song. “Yeah, it's nice,” Louis says. “I don't see Beyonce covering it, but it's nice.” Lestat suggests Louis come visit, but then Lestat gets an interesting alert on his tablet: a new book by Daniel Molloy called Interview with the Vampire is about to come out. Louis tries to defend himself, claiming he destroyed Molloy’s laptop and didn’t know the book, written with a cloud-based copy of Molloy’s data, was being published until a month ago. But Louis’ failure to warn him just bristles Lestat more.

Donning the classic rockstar disguise of sunglasses at night, Lestat picks up a copy while the booksellers wax poetic about how wild the book is and how hot everyone in it sounds. There’s even an Easter egg in this quick clip: on the “staff picks” shelf behind Lestat is a copy of Sapphire Storm by C. Travis Rice, the son of original Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.

The new title and setting already made it clear that this season would be different, but this clip proves that we’ll finally see the blood hit the fan. At the same time, though, the show’s infected heart is the same. There are still jokes, awkward vampire flirtations, and endless drama. And we don’t have to wait that much longer to see it all: this clip also confirmed that The Vampire Lestat will premiere in June 2026, so you can kick off the summer with a trip to vampiric French Canada.

The Vampire Lestat premieres in June 2026 on AMC and AMC+.