The cast and crew of Interview With the Vampire had plenty to offer fans of Season 3 — now officially titled The Vampire Lestat — at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. With the spotlight now firmly on Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), the specter who’s haunted the narrative since 2022, AMC’s acclaimed supernatural drama is spinning off into unfamiliar territory.

A lot happened at the end of Season 2, with Lestat reuniting with his former companion Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), just as journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) published a scathing tell-all detailing their love affair and the history of the undead. As revealed in AMC’s latest teaser for The Vampire Lestat, screened for fans at Comic-Con, Daniel’s work has blown a hole in any reconciliation between Lestat and Louis. While Lestat essentially becomes a rock star to set the record straight, Louis will be finalizing their divorce once and for all.

“Louis is a petty man,” Anderson tells Inverse with a laugh. The actor has only just joined production in Toronto, but he’s eager to explore Louis’ evolution, and the breakdown of his relationship with Lestat. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that,” he adds, “[but] I think there will be more that I’ll discover.”

Louis is getting “petty” in The Vampire Lestat. AMC

Reid, meanwhile, has been embroiled in this new world for some time. Fans got a taste of “rock star Lestat” at last year’s Comic-Con, and he’s been working tirelessly with composer Daniel Hart to develop the persona ever since.

“Daniel Hart is a very accomplished musician himself and has a really rigorous rehearsal regimen that he likes to follow,” Reid tells Inverse. “There’s a lot of different musical influences that have been kind of complex to get my head around.”

It’s hard work building the new, true version of Lestat. Across two seasons of Interview With the Vampire, we’ve never gotten a full portrait of the character but rather Louis’ interpretation through memory. The Vampire Lestat represents the flamboyant vampire fully unleashed: The new season will flash back to his origins in 18th century France alongside his struggle with mortality in the present day. Reid has named real-life rockers like Freddie Mercury and David Bowie among his massive list of influences, and his “Lestat playlist” has naturally grown “very, very long” as a result.

“One [song] that’s going to be a real ‘What the f*ck are you talking about?’ Melissa Etheridge, ‘Come to My Window,’” Reid says. “[That’s] been a real replay recently. And it is of value... Melissa ended up being incredibly helpful.”

Daniel Molloy may be a vampire now, but he’ll still have to answer to Lestat. AMC

Lestat’s impending clash with Louis isn’t the only drama to look forward to. Each will also have to contend with a new addition to their ranks: the freshly turned Daniel, who at the end of Season 2 gained “The Dark Gift” from the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). That Armand also happens to be a former flame of both Lestat and Louis only adds to the messy cocktail of emotions at play. Bogosian seems to be having a lot of fun in the new teaser for The Vampire Lestat — he shares a scene with Anderson’s Louis as they discuss his book, but the new season will also pit him against Reid for the first time.

“Everything I did before was with Jacob, and now most everything will be with Sam,” Bogosian adds. The differences in their demeanors definitely makes this a new experience for the actor: When asked (by Anderson) how Lestat compares to Louis, Bogosian didn’t mince words.

“[Louis is] very loving,” he explains. “Lestat does everything in his power to get under Daniel’s skin.” Though they’ve shot very little so far, The Vampire Lestat is shaping up to be just as “contentious” as seasons past — and a lot more bombastic.

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 will premiere in 2026.