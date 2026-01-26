The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel Finally Has A Release Date

Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale has finally ended, but the streamer wasted little time continuing the story. Author Margaret Atwood wrote a sequel to her dystopian bestseller in 2019, and that novel has become the blueprint for a new show, The Testaments.

The sequel series has quietly been in the works for some time now; Hulu gave fans a first look during Brazil’s CCXP in 2025, and now the streamer just announced a release date. The series will premiere a year after the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, making for a seamless transition between the old and new.

In The Testaments, the next generation takes up the fight against Gilead. Hulu

The Testaments is set to drop its first three episodes on April 8, 2026, on Hulu and Disney+, and will take place roughly 15 years after the original series. Just as Atwood’s novel focused on the daughters of June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss), so too will The Testaments. Chase Infiniti, of One Battle After Another fame, will star as Agnes, the daughter June was forced to leave behind when she became a handmaiden. We’ll explore the inner workings of Gilead — the oppressive, theocratic society that forces women into arranged marriages and worse — from her perspective... but she’s not the only character returning.

Ann Dowd is also set to play a major role in The Testaments, reprising her role as Aunt Lydia. This time, she’s on the side of the growing resistance against Gilead. Then there’s Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a headstrong Canadian teen who, according to the series synopsis, is intimately connected to the Republic of Gilead. The Testaments is poised to tell an unorthodox coming-of-age story, following “a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.” With a life of servitude on the horizon, “they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

There’s no telling if Gilead’s reign will end with this series, but while other franchises struggle to get their spinoffs out the door, we’ll be getting answers here soon.

The Testaments debuts April 8, 2026, on Hulu and Disney+.