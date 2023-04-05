Does Super Mario Bros. Have a Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here, inviting audiences to see the Mushroom Kingdom come to life on the big screen.

But while the movie packs a lot of story in its lean 90-minute runtime, there’s probably still plenty of Mario’s multiverse to explore. And there is!

For those wanting to know if The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a post-credits scene but doesn’t want to be spoiled on anything specific, you’re in the right place. Below, we tell you if you should stay in your seat for extra goods in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie have a credits scene?

Yes! There are two scenes in the credits of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. One scene plays in the mid-credits, while another plays after the credits. So yes, you’ll want to stay in your seats and let the credits run to see an extra bonus scene that may or may not tease something for the sequel.

Once again we’re keeping things spoiler-free here, but you should know that not everyone from Mario’s universe don’t make it onscreen for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Some have fun cameos (keep your eyes peeled during Mario and Donkey Kong’s showdown), but one major character takes up all the attention in the post-credits.

There are a lot of characters from Mario’s world in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but there’s at least one major player missing. Can you guess who? Universal Pictures

With an all-star cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and more, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is just the beginning of what Nintendo hopes is a long-running movie franchise. With charm, zeal, and whimsy aplenty, there’s little doubt that kids will eat up The Super Mario Bros. Movie like a one-up mushroom. That can only mean a sequel is all but guaranteed, and when it happens, fans will finally see one of Mario’s best sidekicks finally get their due.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.