It’s not unusual for real-world events to delay a creative project. Tim Blake Nelson’s O was delayed almost two years after the Columbine shooting. Collateral Damage, a thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was delayed by four months after September 11. In 2020, the whole entertainment industry was forced to shut down.

The most recent example is The Savant, an Apple TV series starring Jessica Chastain as an undercover operative who infiltrates online hate groups to stop attacks before they happen. Originally slated for a September 2025 release, Apple pulled it without explanation three days before its scheduled release date, with the assassination of Charlie Kirk presumed to be the impetus.

The series remained on Apple’s site with the vague label of “coming soon.” Now, we finally know when it’s arriving, and “soon” is a stretch. According to Deadline, Apple TV will release The Savant in Spring 2027, making it eligible for the 2027 Emmys. There’s no specific release date just yet, but this is the first update we’ve had about the show in a while.

The Savant’s alt-right villains apparently bore too much similarity to real-world events. Apple TV

The Savant was originally postponed with a statement that read, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” That was all we had to go by until April this year, when Chastain spoke about the series on a red carpet. “Before it was like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to see it,’ but now I can say, ‘We’re going to see it,” she told Variety. At the time, she suggested the series could have a July 2026 release date, which obviously didn’t pan out.

Still, Chastain has been vocal about wanting to see the series released. “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team,” she said in a lengthy social media post from nearly a year ago. “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”

Ironically, The Savant is based on a Cosmopolitan article about real-world tragedies, and the ugliness of online hate groups will remain a reality for the foreseeable future. The show’s subject matter will affect audiences the same next spring as it would have last fall. At this point, The Savant’s probably best known as “the series Apple pulled off the schedule,” but that may actually work in its favor: now, there’s a sense of mystery as to how on-the-nose its story really is. As they say in the industry, all press is good press.

The Savant (finally) premieres on Apple TV in Spring 2027.