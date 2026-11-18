Every season of The Rings of Power introduces a new compelling dynamic between Sauron (or Sauron in disguise) and another character. In Season 1, it was Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), with the Dark Lord posing as Halbrand, the disgraced King of the Southlands who befriends — and, arguably, bewitches — the Elven warrior maiden. In Season 2, it was Sauron and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), with Sauron taking on the disguise of Annatar to manipulate the master Elven smith to create the rings of power. And now, in Season 3, it seems that it’s Sauron and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), Galadriel’s long-missing husband with whom she was briefly reunited at the end of Episode 4.

Of course, before Galadriel breaks into the Orc prison fortress at Gundabad, Sauron didn’t know that Celeborn was rotting in prison right under his nose. But now that he’s seen both of them fleeing together, he certainly does now — and he’s got his eyes set on both.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power Season 3 Episodes 5 and 6.

Sauron and Celeborn

Sauron x Galadriel? More like Sauron x Celeborn. Prime Video

Galadriel and Celeborn’s blissful reunion is all too brief, as they are relentlessly pursued by Sauron and his Orcs upon fleeing Gundabad. While sleeping hidden in a tree, Galadriel has one of her nightmares of Sauron — now in his updated dark-haired form — and falls to the ground, knocking herself unconscious and alerting Sauron’s army of Orcs that were scouting nearby.

Celeborn, realizing that Galadriel is about to get caught, jumps down and offers himself up to the Orcs to take their attention away from where Galadriel is lying. And Sauron arrives, practically gloating at his new prisoner. Celeborn asks if he thinks Galadriel will come for him, and Sauron responds, “No, she’ll come to you. She’ll come for me,” eliciting a confused reaction from Celeborn before an Orc knocks him out.

Much has been written about Sauron’s intense obsession with Galadriel — romantic or not — but that line certainly seems like a challenge towards a certain kind of rival. Charlie Vickers is certainly not opposed to that interpretation.

“I think it is a gauntlet throwing,” Vickers tells Inverse. “I don't think in Sauron's mind, it's...in the way that the line could be interpreted. That's the way I interpret it. When I read it, I would maybe interpret it in a different way to Sauron. But I think it is definitely him in his own way...saying that hatred is just as powerful as love.”

Bower points out that Sauron continues to goad Celeborn in the next episode when he tells him, “She sought me out year upon year.” But Celeborn, refusing to bow to the torture that Sauron puts him through, spits back, “Where is she now then? Why isn't she here?” But this interaction isn’t even the wildest one the two have with each other.

The Secret Behind the Rings

The three Elven rings. Prime Video

For all of Season 3 so far, Sauron has been looking for the secret to the Elven rings’ power. Because Celebrimbor forged them away from his influence, he doesn’t have full mastery over them — which he’ll need if he wants to successfully forge his master ring. With the last of the Elven smiths turning up a dead end, Sauron turns to Celeborn, who was imprisoned next to Maitalle before she expired. But even putting him through hours of torture (with Celebrimbor’s refashioned printing press, at that) won’t get a peep out of the Elf.

He throws the mutilated and exhausted Celeborn back into a cell where, miraculously, Galadriel shows up to rescue him. Crying tears of joy, Celeborn confesses to Galadriel that he knows the secret of the Elven rings: gold and silver from Valinor, like the kind used in her brother’s dagger. She kisses him, and we see...it’s actually Sauron, using his powers of deception.

All the sequences between Sauron and Celeborn were among Vickers’ favorites to play this season, he tells Inverse. “This dynamic, it is kind of a cat and mouse push and pull thing where he has this information that I really need, but there is also something more personal it feels than just getting information. It kind of crosses a line,” Vickers says. “And I think the exciting thing for people to watch will be kind of the blurring of when you see, oh, Sauron's trying to get some information from Celeborn, but it's like, oh, hang on, this is something that's more personal now, or there's something else at play here.”

Is Sauron taking sadistic delight in torturing his romantic rival? Or is he just that evil? That’s up to interpretation by the audience, though for Bower, the moral lines are drawn pretty clearly between the two: “They are two completely different ends of the spectrum, aren't they?” Bower says. “For me, Celeborn is consistently trying to do the right thing, consistently trying to seek out the light, even in the face of great shadow and great darkness. That's on my end. Charlie's a bit more complex.”

“I think I'm searching for the light,” Vickers says with a laugh, “but I feel like from everyone else's perspective, I'm not.”

The Rings of Power Season 3 airs new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.