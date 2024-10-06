The Penguin might have taken a major page from serialized stories like The Sopranos, but the misadventures of Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) are building a narrative all its own. DC’s limited series isn’t wasting much time, either: in just two episodes, it’s established a tangled web of lies, resentment, and criminal ambition in Gotham’s underbelly. The Penguin is delightfully chaotic as a result, with Farrell’s leading man struggling to conquer his share of the city.

With unpredictable allies like Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) in his orbit, Oz’s main objective is getting muddier by the minute. It could all blow up in his face in The Penguin’s third episode... then again, it might not. His future may be precarious now, but watching his plan unfold has been thoroughly entertaining thus far. As Oz’s exploits continue, here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin Episode 3, from its release date and time to its potential plot.

What is The Penguin Episode 3 release date?

With the HBO series Industry officially wrapped, The Penguin has officially moved to the primetime Sunday slot on HBO and Max. Episode 3 premieres on Sunday, October 6.

What is The Penguin Episode 3 release time?

The tensions between the Gotham crime syndicates are heating up. HBO

New episodes of The Penguin premiere on HBO at 9:00 pm EST/6:00 pm PST. The episode will be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for The Penguin Episode 3?

Yes! HBO dropped a teaser for The Penguin Episode 3 right after last week’s episode. The trailer teases the brewing conflict while hinting that Sofia Falcone will be seeking revenge. Oz suggests that if Sofia is still searching for the inside man who betrayed her then “he’ll give her one,” suggesting he’s about to set up yet another of his colleagues.

What is the plot of The Penguin Episode 3?

Episode 2, “Inside Man,” saw Oz playing both sides between the Falcones and the Maronis. Despite a few near-scrapes, he and his sidekick Victor manage to maintain their covers. Oz even gets closer to Sofia Falcone, who feels increasingly unmoored by the male-dominated hierarchy in the crime family. In Episode 3, “Bliss,” the pair will likely be striking out to conquer the Falcone family business — but Oz’s allegiance to the Maronis will be that much harder to hide moving forward.

How many episodes will The Penguin have?

There are eight episodes total of The Penguin. After this week’s episode, five remain until the series finale on November 10.

Will The Penguin get a Season 2?

The Penguin is a limited series, so this first season will likely be its last. There haven’t been any announcements for a second season; instead, the Bat-verse will be moving straight into The Batman II and a few yet-unnamed spin-offs. In that sense, this won’t be the end of Farrell’s Penguin — but future stories won’t focus exclusively on his point of view.