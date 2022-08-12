The Mandalorian Season 4 is coming sooner than expected

The Mandalorian is the cornerstone of the Star Wars TV universe. The Disney+ service launched with The Mandalorian as its main Star Wars content almost three years ago, and now the popular show is launching spinoffs and followups ranging from The Book of Boba Fett to Ahsoka. Amid all of those developments, The Mandalorian itself has soldiered on. And while we wait for Season 3, we have word that it won’t be the last. Season 4 is coming around the bend.

Production Weekly’s Thursday, August 11 list of all TV and movies in production included several recognizable projects, such as Joker: Folie à Deux, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and A Quiet Place: Day One. But the most surprising inclusion was “THE MANDALORIAN 04,” meaning The Mandalorian Season 4 is officially in production.

The Mandalorian will return for a fourth season of Grogu being told to stop putting things in his mouth. Lucasfilm

This doesn’t mean that Pedro Pascal has already donned his Beskar armor again. Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t set to start filming until December 2022, and its release date is October 4, 2024. So it’s unlikely we’ll get The Mandalorian Season 4 in 2023, especially considering Season 3 is releasing in February 2023. Though we got no Mandalorian in 2022, that doesn’t mean we’ll get two seasons next year.

But no matter when it becomes available to stream, word of Season Four is still a big deal for Star Wars fans. Over the course of our adventures with Din Djarin, we’ve already seen him meet the small yet powerful Grogu and rescue him from the clutches of Moff Gideon. In Season 3, it looks like he’ll return to Mandalore to restore his status among the Children of the Watch.

Will Din Djarin still wield the Darksaber in The Mandalorian Season 4? Lucasfilm

How could he possibly up the ante in Season 4? Considering Season 2 saw him become the official wielder of the Darksaber, Season 4 could deal with his prophesied role as the Mandalore, the savior of Mandalorian culture. Alternatively, we could see Mando get into a big scrape at the end of Season 3 that will need to be dealt with in the next chapter.

Season 4 of The Mandalorian is a long way away, and a lot could change between now and its release. But with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni staying at the helm, Season 4 will hopefully be a continuation of the high quality that sparked a new era in Star Wars media.