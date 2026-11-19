How do you make the first sparks of revolution just as interesting as its incendiary conclusion? Dystopian franchises like The Hunger Games have effectively been done for years, but that hasn’t stopped the story from retroactively continuing. Author Suzanne Collins is still exploring the seeds that others planted to help Katniss Everdeen in her crusade — and director Francis Lawrence is adapting it all on the big screen.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes traces the fall of the fascist Panem back to its first domino, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) — who also happens to be one of Katniss’ ancestors. This year’s contribution to the Hunger Games saga, Sunrise on the Reaping, features another distant relative, Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak). And though Sunrise focuses a lot more on Lenore’s main squeeze, Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), it’s her spirit that partially lights the spark for the revolution to come.

Despite his reputation, Haymitch might be Panem’s most tragic martyr. Lionsgate

After years of underestimation, Sunrise sets the record straight for Haymitch — a Hunger Games victor whom most dismissed as a jaded, boozed-out mentor to Katniss and Peeta in Collins’ early books. His reputation after his victory in the 50th Hunger Games was checkered, to say the least, but as we learn in Sunrise, that was all a misconception orchestrated by Panem and its wicked president, Coriolanus Snow (Ralph Fiennes). Haymitch was actually the proto-Katniss: he wanted his Hunger Games to be the last, even attempting to dismantle the nefarious institution from the inside.

Unfortunately, the timing isn’t quite right for our hero. Much as we might have liked to see Snow defeated, this prequel can’t trample over what Katniss later achieves. The revolution cannot be televised in Sunrise — but that doesn’t make this entry any less crucial to the saga.

Spoilers ahead for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping!

Sunrise on the Reaping’s ending, explained

The Quarter Quell might be the bleakest Hunger Games in history. Lionsgate

It’s impossible not to think of Katniss when we watch Haymitch navigate the Games. Though he didn’t volunteer to save another doomed tribute, his approach to Panem politics is similarly brazen. He faces much worse before the Quarter Quell even begins — from the scorn of Panem’s citizens to the accidental death of another District 12 tribute, Louella McCoy (Molly McCann) — and has zero interest in playing nice with President Snow. It’s unfortunately that very thing that leads to his downfall.

Snow makes it his life’s mission to destroy Haymitch’s world bit by bit. He has Lenore imprisoned just before Haymitch enters the arena. He replaces Louella with an identical decoy (Iona Bell) to save face after the opening ceremonies, only to use her as cannon fodder the minute the Games begin. Haymitch is helpless to save any of his allies, like Ampert (Percy Daggs IV) — who’s actually the son of another familiar victor, Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) — or District 12’s Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), who shares Haymitch’s reluctance to become a cog in the Capitol machine. Haymitch and Maysilee strive to own their respective narratives, but in the end, none of it matters. Snow has Maysilee murdered and orchestrates Game footage to pin her death on Haymitch.

Haymitch’s Games don’t go the way anyone planned. Lionsgate

Our hero’s eventual victory against a Career Tribute from District 1, Silka (Laura Marcus), rings just as hollow. Haymitch tries to destroy the arena in a fiery explosion that calls back to Catching Fire, only to wake up back in the Capitol for the start of his Victory Tour. When he returns to District 12, he finds his house on fire with his mother and younger brother trapped inside. Then he reunites with Lenore, only to accidentally poison her with blood-red candies courtesy of President Snow.

Haymitch’s story is almost unbearably cruel: he spends more time begging his loved ones to stay alive than taking an active role in the revolution. It’s nearly impossible to sit through, and runs the risk of repeating the same horrific beat, but that never intimidated director Francis Lawrence.

“My goal is to always go for as much emotional impact as possible, as long as it stays honest and true,” Lawrence tells Inverse. “With so much loss, it could be very easy to repeat the same exact [emotional beat]” — but each twist gives Haymitch something new to confront.

“Sometimes a loss is horrifying, sometimes the loss makes him feel shame, sometimes the loss is just complete heartbreak. Sometimes the loss is desperation.” And sometimes, like in Lenore’s case, it’s the passing of a torch.

The revolution lives on

Lenore’s spirit lives on in Haymitch, and later Katniss, after Sunrise. Lionsgate

Haymitch’s rebellion fails pretty spectacularly, and with the loss of Lenore, it feels like the revolutionary “Covey” spirit is gone for good. In truth, she passes it on to Haymitch: with her dying breath, she tells him to keep up the fight, and he promises to find a way to stop the reaping from ever happening again.

“I love what her message is,” producer Nina Jacobson says of Lenore. “‘Nothing is inevitable.’ I think that notion... especially right now, we are living in times in which our problems seem insurmountable, and it is very easy as a young person — or not a young person — to say, ‘Oh, climate change, this is too big. How am I ever going to have any impact on that? Why even bother?’”

Haymitch is almost certainly thinking that in the decades that follow his “victory.” He spends 20 years mentoring tributes, hoping to find the one who will dismantle Panem’s system for good, only to return to District 12 with their bodies. That he keeps fighting at all is a miracle, especially after failing so spectacularly during the Second Quarter Quell. But Lenore’s words keep him going: “Just because the Capitol has all the power today doesn’t mean they always will.”

It takes a whole generation for the revolution to continue. Lionsgate

“One of the big messages in this movie is that you have to do your part, but you cannot expect immediate gratification,” Lawrence adds. Twenty-four years pass before Haymitch and his surviving allies find the key to reigniting the rebellion: Katniss. Sunrise frames her introduction like the coming of the messiah, but it makes a lot of sense given what Haymitch had to endure.

“When you put together his history... and actually what it has taken for him to stay alive, to keep resisting, and to keep that flame lit,” Lawrence says, “I think it gives you this insight and respect for his character that puts him in a whole new light.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now playing in theaters.