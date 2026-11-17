Throughout the course of David Leitch’s splashy crime thriller How to Rob a Bank, The Wolf Gang’s bank heists seem as serious as their social media instructional videos — by which we mean, not a whole lot. The criminals led by Ryan (Nicholas Hoult) position themselves as Robin Hood-type figures, stealing from the rich and dismantling capitalism just for the heck of it. But about halfway through the film, we learn that there’s a lot more to it.

It’s revealed that Ryan and his wife and college sweetheart Emi (Anna Sawai) had lost their son, Ren, to a terminal illness — a death that could’ve been prevented by a highly expensive life-saving treatment. But when they appealed to various insurance companies for help, they were met with cold shoulders and shut doors... which soon led them down a life of crime.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for How to Rob a Bank!

How to Rob a Bank Ending Explained

Agent West and Reagan track the Wolf Gang. Amazon MGM Studios

As FBI agent John West (John C. Reilly) and his hacker associate Reagan (Zoë Kravitz) track down the Wolf Gang, they realize that the banks they hit were not random; they were part of a pattern that was pointing to one big final heist: the Vitality Trust. The Vitality Trust was the company that put Ryan and Emi into debt trying to save their son... and the Wolf Gang has been plotting for revenge ever since. The tragic loss of crew member Vince (Pete Davidson) and the revelation that Emi is pregnant almost make the gang cancel the heist, but the following they’ve built is too big to ignore. Encouraging their followers to don wolf masks and take to the streets in protest, the Wolf Gang quietly infiltrate the Vitality Trust building as security guards. Hugo hacks into the bank’s server at a nearby data center, while Ryan dons his wolf mask and starts his live stream to confront the man responsible for his son’s death, bank manager David Walton (Christian Slater).

The late-act introduction of Slater’s slimy bank manager feels like an obvious bit of casting, considering his recent role in the critically acclaimed USA series Mr. Robot, where a hacker brings down the economy by...targeting predatory big businesses. But director David Leitch tells Inverse he didn’t cast Slater as a sort of Easter egg for Mr. Robot fans — he was just the right person for the job.

The Wolf addresses his fans. Amazon MGM Studios

“It was really just looking for someone who obviously can play that range, that can play the sleaze just below the surface,” Leitch says. “He came in and did a couple days work for us and we were really excited to have him, but it wasn't necessarily a wink or a nod at Mr. Robot.

However, Leitch likes the comparison and adds, “I do think the themes of what we're talking about and where we are in society do relate to that show in a really compelling way.”

The heist is successful — with the gang managing to steal $500 million from the bank’s servers — but ends on a bittersweet note: Ryan holds Walton at gunpoint but resists the temptation to kill him, instead escaping via the parking garage. Despite a noble rescue attempt by Emi, Ryan is caught by Agent West and imprisoned.

Could There Be Sequel to How to Rob a Bank?

Ryan isn’t stuck in prison for long. Amazon MGM Studios

It seems like a bleak denouement, but the movie doesn’t end there. The Wolf Gang distributes the funds stolen from Vitality Trust to Vince’s family and various charities around town. And Ryan doesn’t stay in prison for long: a short stint in federal prison is cut short by a spectacular escape attempt, accompanied by the requisite YouTube video titled “How to Break Out of Prison.”

However, this cheeky ending almost didn’t happen, Leitch reveals.

“It was a button that we had in and out of the film at different times,” Leitch says. “It was a really rewarding, cathartic thing for the audience as when we tested it. And so I kept it in for the audience enjoyment, which is something that I care about deeply.”

It was important for Leitch that the audience leaves the theater feeling like they’ve “had an experience.”

“And,” Leitch adds, “I think what How to Rob a Bank delivers is some really fun, subversive edutainment with the content creator stuff from the Wolf Gang. You have the real drama section of these people's lives that's very relatable and emotional.”

How to Rob a Bank is playing in theaters now.