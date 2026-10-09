Mike Flanagan may be best known for his adaptations of Stephen King books, but he’s not monogamous with his source material: we’ve also seen him tackle the work of Shirley Jackson, Henry James, Christopher Pike, and Edgar Allan Poe. Now, fresh off his take on Carrie, Flanagan is gearing up for a new take on The Exorcist, called The Exorcist: Martyrs.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and John Leguizamo, The Exorcist: Martyrs will hit theaters on March 12, 2027. Check out the trailer revealed at New York Comic-Con below:

The trailer is clearly inspired by David Fincher’s Se7en, with Johansson’s Detective Julie Miller investigating a history of serial killers claiming to be possessed by the devil. There also appears to be creepy body-hopping shenanigans, John Leguizamo as an executed serial killer, and more.

The Exorcist: Martyrs will reboot the long-running franchise. It was originally announced as The Exorcist: Deceiver, a sequel to the 2023 movie The Exorcist: Believer, but in May 2024 Deceiver was canceled and replaced by a brand-new take on the story from Flanagan. After a few delays — Mike Flanagan is a notoriously busy creator with a lot of projects in development — we’re finally closing in on his new take on a classic possession tale.

Mike Flanagan is gearing up to return to cinemas with The Exorcist: Martyrs. Steven Bergman/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The synopsis for The Exorcist: Martyrs is as follows:

Thirteen years ago, New York City detective Julie Miller (Johansson) ended the terror reign of satanic serial killer Father Sunday. The case made her a hero, and she has thrown herself into her work ever since. Now a new killer scrawls her name in an altar boy’s blood on the walls of a church crypt, dragging her back into the darkness she believed she had buried with him.

Flanagan is known for using religious themes in horror, whether through his adaptations or in his original series, Midnight Mass, and the Exorcist franchise is certainly no stranger to them either. Hopefully, he can deliver what the franchise needs — with Martyrs being the second reboot in a row, this may be a last-ditch effort to remove the evil spirit inhabiting the cinematic universe.

The Exorcist: Martyrs premieres in theaters on March 12, 2027.