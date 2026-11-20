For most of the 20th century, Frankenstein was all about the monster. On rubber masks and plastic toys, his image was instantly recognizable: Tall and imposing, with green skin, a square head, a heavy eyebrow ridge, and electrodes on either side of his neck. His appearance thus standardized, he appeared in spoofs like Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, on the cover of magazines like Famous Monsters of Filmland, and even in the occasional novelty song. This image became so iconic, in fact, that it eclipsed the original creator and her vision.

Rather than originating with Mary Shelley, the version of Frankenstein’s Monster familiar to monster kids everywhere was invented for the 1931 Universal horror movie Frankenstein. The film is not a direct adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel; instead, it was based on a 1927 stage play that was itself adapted from Shelley’s original. As a result, aside from a general theme of playing God and its consequences, the story has little in common with the source material. So perhaps it makes sense that the Monster would be reimagined as well, into something far different from what Shelley describes on the page:

His limbs were in proportion, and I had selected his features as beautiful. Beautiful! Great God! His yellow skin scarcely covered the work of muscles and arteries beneath; his hair was of a lustrous black, and flowing; his teeth of a pearly whiteness; but these luxuriances only formed a more horrid contrast with his watery eyes, that seemed almost of the same colour as the dun-white sockets in which they were set, his shrivelled complexion and straight black lips.

No green skin or weighted boots here. Notably, the makeup for Frankenstein was developed by director James Whale and makeup artist Jack Pierce specifically for lead actor Boris Karloff, with an eye for retaining the “pitiful humanity” of the character by keeping his features recognizably human. Beyond that, they got creative, wrapping Karloff’s head in cotton to create the distinctive forehead ridge and painting his skin a gray-green shade that would translate as a corpselike pallor in black and white. It’s thanks to color footage, like the Son of Frankenstein makeup test embedded below, that we think of Frankenstein’s Monster as green:

The process of applying the monster makeup was involved and painful, taking three hours every morning to apply and an hour or two every night to take off. Karloff’s nails were painted with shoe polish, and electrodes glued to the site of his neck with spirit gum. (He would have scars from the glue on his neck for the rest of his life.) His eyelids were weighed down with mortician’s wax, and steel rods were inserted into the backs of his pant legs to give him his signature stiff-legged walk. None of this was in Mary Shelley’s book, but paired with Karloff’s sad, sensitive performance, the result was iconic.

In the 21st century, Mary Shelley — who, to be fair, isn’t completely erased from Whale’s vision; she shows up in the 1935 sequel The Bride of Frankenstein — has returned to the forefront, both as the creator of Frankenstein and as the mother of the science-fiction genre in general. Most recently, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein stayed loyal to the structure of the novel, and with a few key alterations — his skin is gray, not yellow — it’s closer to Shelley’s description of the Monster, who she also specified was around eight feet tall. (Even Jacob Elordi isn’t that tall — he stands a mere 6’6.”)

What happens to Karloff and Whale’s Monster, now that we’re reclaiming Shelley’s? Karloff’s depiction retains the loneliness and melancholy of Shelley’s original vision, but the version of his Monster that trickled down into 20th-century pop culture is pure kitsch. So there are really three Monsters in the mix: The original, the adaptation, and the icon. Each serves its own role in horror history, and each reflects how our nightmares evolve and change over time. With that in mind, there’s really only one question left: What Monsters will the next century envision when they revisit this classic tale?

Frankenstein is available for rental or purchase on all major digital platforms.