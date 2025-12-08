The Boys has been building to a final face-off between Homelander and Billy Butcher from its very first episode. Each season where it didn’t happen felt like a bit of an anticlimax, but with the upcoming fifth season also being the final one, fans will finally see the showdown they’ve been waiting for. Everything — even the spinoff, Gen V — has been working towards this, and now we finally know when it’s happening.

The last time we left The Boys, Homelander was basking in the success of his coup. He now has the President in his pocket, and his Supes rounded up all of his political enemies, including most of the Boys. Check out a first look at what’s ahead below:

We saw part of this new reality in Gen V Season 2, but The Boys Season 5 trailer shows the full extent of what’s going on. Homelander and Sister Sage are running the show, Ashley Barrett is now Press Secretary, and Hughie and his friends are in a detention camp. We also see the return of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, who was teased in a Season 4 post-credits scene, as well as his Supernatural brother Jared Padalecki in an undisclosed role.

It’s an action-packed trailer, but it’s hard to parse just what action is happening to whom. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Video has included a description of what fans can expect to see. “It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims,” it says. “Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it.”

Billy Butcher has big plans for Season 5. Amazon Prime Video

This description mentions the Supe-affecting virus, the focus of Gen V Season 1 and part of The Boys Season 4. That will be the stakes-raising event the show needs in its final bout: Billy isn’t above sacrificing every Supe in the world to defeat Homelander, even if that means losing his closest friends and allies. We’ll find out what happens on April 8, 2026, when The Boys Season 5 premieres.

The Boys Season 5 hits Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026.